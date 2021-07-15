Under Center Podcast: Answering mailbag questions - Will the Bears ever re-sign Allen Robinson?

Under Center Podcast MAILBAG: Will the Bears ever re-sign Allen Robinson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Mailbag is BACK with a vengeance as Ken Davis and Alex Shapiro answer your hard-hitting Bears questions. The crew dives into Justin Fields being seen with Deshaun Watson working out, who will be the starting Bears center, updates on Eddie Goldman, and the biggest question of the offseason: Will Allen Robinson be a Bear in the long term, as contract extension talks have stalled? All that and the Podcast Review of the day, all the way from Great Britain.

(1:00) - Will the Bears and Allen Robinson get a long-term deal done and why isn't A-Rob making it more uncomfortable for the Bears?

(19:05) - Is it bad optics for Justin Fields to be working out with Deshaun Watson?

(27:20) - Fam, did you see Eddie Goldman?

(40:00) - Do Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy have job security for a while?

(49:22) - The Podcast review of the Day!

Listen here.