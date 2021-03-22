Breaking News:

Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Elgin Baylor dead at 86

Under Center Podcast: Andy Dalton presser, Kyle Fuller release, Ryan Pace rebuild?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tony Gill
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Under Center Podcast: Andy Dalton presser and Kyle Fuller release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a weekend filled with high emotions and confusion, the Bears have left fans in a very odd place. Host Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro breakdown everything that's happened including, the Andy Dalton press conference that didn't feature Ryan Pace or Matt Nagy, the Bears releasing star cornerback Kyle Fuller, Allen Robinson signing his franchise tag, the Bears attempted signing of WR Kenny Golladay, and the Bears reportedly allowing Akiem Hicks to seek a trade. This has been a weird week and it's probably going to get weirder.

* Also, be sure to WATCH the Under Center podcast HERE and subscribe to the NBC Sports Chicago YouTube page for more podcasts.

(1:00) - Reactions to Andy Dalton's press conference

(6:00) - Dalton was given assurances that he would be the starter (We totally haven't heard that before)

(12:10) - Was Mitch Trubisky truly the best option?

(24:00) - Better to cut Kyle Fuller or Akiem Hicks?

(28:30) - Ryan Pace's mismanagement of the cap and the roster

(35:10) - Allen Robinson signs his tag

Listen here.

Recommended Stories

  • The Bears have officially released CB Kyle Fuller

    The Bears have officially parted ways with veteran CB Kyle Fuller, and freeing up $11 million in cap space for 2021.

  • Bears cut Kyle Fuller

    Kyle Fuller is officially a free agent. Fuller, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, has been released by the Bears. Although the Bears were trying to trade Fuller, that was always a long shot, given that he was due $14 million this season, and given that teams knew if they waited the Bears out, Fuller would [more]

  • Reshuffling Bears’ 2021 NFL draft needs after first wave of free agency

    A look at the Chicago Bears' 2021 NFL draft needs after first wave of NFL free agency

  • Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp tells new DE Charles Harris to do one thing for her

    Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp asks new defensive end and former first-round draft pick Charles Harris to do one thing: Go get the quarterback.

  • Report: Bears trade offer for Russell Wilson involved Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks

    Defenders Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack were potentially involved in Chicago's proposed Russell Wilson trade with the Seattle Seahawks.

  • WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies

    WISeKey $WKEY Selected by Billon Group to Provide MPKI Services Allowing Trusted Remote Document Signing with Blockchain Technologies Geneva – March 22, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey,” SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that is has signed a collaboration agreement with Billon Group, a provider of the Unified Enterprise DLT (distributed ledger technology). The collaboration brings together Billon’s DLT system, often used for tokenizing and transacting national currency and processing sensitive data, and WISeKey’s Managed Public Key Infrastructure (MPKI) services to address complex security, privacy, and efficiency challenges in today’s global economic and social environment. The agreement marks a significant advancement in trusted remote document signing, an approach increasingly important to businesses and organizations. The benefits of this collaboration agreement become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic as many companies affected by the global shutdown are now struggling to build recovery strategies and governments are working to re-open their economies. Global e-signature market generated revenue of $951.3 million in 2019; this market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2020 to 2030. While many blockchain technologies advance the security of electronic transactions by making them immutable, most struggle to verify offline transactions, confer legal validity, and regulate digital signatures. Furthermore, most of existing blockchain technologies lack a consistent approach to ensuring the identity of the participants in a transaction. WISeKey’s MPKI solution using trusted digital certificates is designed to bridge these gaps in blockchain implementations, and when used together with Billon’s Trusted Document Management solution, can deliver tangible business results, and solve legal validity issues by making offline validations possible (i.e., using standards like XAdES or PAdES). The combined solution offers digitally signed security to represent the Trusted Digital Identities of participants in the transaction, and it is scalable, interoperable, and legally binding. “Current platforms for remote contract signing use email and SMS to identify parties. These do not provide an absolute guarantee that the contract is executed by the right parties. The identification methods used by Billon and advanced certificates issued by WISeKey, Billon’s trusted partner, give greater certainty and better audibility of the remote signing process. The remote document signing capability of Billon’s Trusted Document Management solution, which leverages the advantages of blockchain and PKI, can be successfully used to process all kinds of contracts in international trade, ensuring the highest level of data and document security,” commented Bogumiła Cebelińska-Woźniak, Trusted Document Management Product Director of Billon Group. “This integration is a practical proof point of the synergies that can be generated between blockchain and PKI, two technologies typically considered antagonists.” Billion will use WISeKey’s WISeID platform as a MPKI solution to enroll users and generate valid digital certificates for document signatures, thereby enabling their DLT system to produce, when required in the transaction flow, legally binding proof points. WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. “We are delighted by this opportunity to integrate our cutting-edge technologies to provide two vital features: (1) the required cybersecurity in the context of digital transformation processes and (2) a legal proof point via an electronic signature in line with the regulations to support compliance,” commented Carlos Moreno, VP Corporate Alliances and Partnerships of WISeKey. “This is a business information exchange built on revolutionary security of immutable blockchain data.” About WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens. Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com. About Billon GroupBillon created a DLT protocol and system for national currency payments and document storage at scale, meeting all regulatory requirements and solving challenges for the wide adoption of blockchain technologies. With the protocol designed for high throughput and low cost of maintenance, our mission is to unleash the transformational capabilities of blockchain in the regulated world. Billon provides client services for handling documents and regulated e-money on blockchain. The system also supports clients developing their own enterprise solutions in areas of Trusted Document Management, Regulated Digital Cash and Asset & Data Tokenization Billon Group Ltd. was founded in the UK in 2015, following several years of R&D in Poland. Its unique DLT protocol has been supported by many R&D grants, including the EU Horizon 2020 program. Billon subsidiary companies are licensed to issue electronic money by regulators in the UK and Poland. Billon’s growing partner list includes leading companies such as FIS, Raiffeisen Bank International and BIK (the Polish credit reporting agency). Billon has offices in London and Warsaw. For more information, visit www.billongroup.com. Follow Billon Group on LinkedIn & Twitter & Facebook. Press and investor contacts:WISeKey International Holding LtdCompany Contact: Carlos MoreiraChairman & CEOTel: +41 22 594 3000info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)Contact: Lena CatiThe Equity Group Inc.Tel: +1 212 836-9611lcati@equityny.com Billon GroupCompany Contact: Jacek Figuła Position Chief Commercial Officer Tel: +48501337926 Email jacek.figula@billongroup.com Press contact from Billon GroupContact: Maciej Józefowicz Tel: +48 608 325 796Email maciej.jozefowicz@billongroup.com Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

  • Tax breaks available for those with high medical bills, teachers with COVID-19 expenses

    Are medical expenses tax deductible? The hurdles are high. But paying extraordinary medical bills out of pocket in 2020 could help cut tax bills now.

  • Comic, Netflix staple Jo Koy talks race, rejection in memoir

    Like many famous comics, Jo Koy had early struggles at comedy clubs. Segregating comics may sound bizarre and offensive in today's world but that underlying racism “baked into" the comedy club circuit was acceptable in the early 2000s, according to Koy. How he went from there to being a Netflix darling and having a movie deal with Steven Spielberg is part of the career journey Koy, 49, tells in his new memoir.

  • 5 best remaining free agents Texans should consider

    The Houston Texans have made a wave of free agency signings. Here are five they should consider to complete the process.

  • White Sox Mailbag: Yes, it is 'World Series or bust' time on the South Side

    It's White Sox Mailbag Week. First up: Is it really "World Series or bust" for the South Siders in 2021? You better believe it.

  • Villanova hits 15 3s to knock off upstart North Texas 84-61

    As Villanova rained down 3s on North Texas, it was as if the Wildcats were channeling their recent NCAA championship teams.

  • March Madness: Ohio's upset of Virginia ruins the last perfect Yahoo Tourney Pick'Em bracket

    A Yahoo user named Tiffany had Virginia beating the Bobcats after picking Oral Roberts to beat Ohio State and North Texas to beat Purdue.

  • Rockets approach dubious NBA history with 20th straight loss

    There's hope on the schedule in the form of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

  • Robert Kraft says Patriots free agent spending spree is 'like investing in the stock market'

    Kraft says that the Patriots took advantage of a unique market.

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Julija Stoliarenko collapsed twice during weigh-ins, fight with Julia Aliva canceled

    Julija Stoliarenko was taken by stretcher to a hospital after collapsing twice while trying to weigh in on Friday.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

  • Former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky agrees to deal with Bills

    Mitchell Trubisky will back up Josh Allen in Buffalo.

  • Robert Kraft provides bittersweet response to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victory

    The Patriots owner isn't used to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls elsewhere.

  • Steelers lose another OLB to the Titans

    The Steelers are quickly running out of outside linebackers.