Under Center Podcast: Allen Robinson gets the franchise tag from the Bears

The franchise tag deadline has come and gone and the Bears have used their tag on their best offensive player in Allen Robinson. Will they eventually work out a deal? Why couldn't they come to an agreement earlier? Host Ken Davis and NBCS Chicago Bears contributors Eric Strobel, Alex Shapiro, and producer Tony Gill break down the Bears' decision to tag Robinson. They also talk about what is the next move for Robinson who has openly been against the tag. Later in the pod, the crew discusses the recent news that former Bears offensive linemen Kyle Long is making a return to the NFL.

(0:45) - Allen Robinson did everything he was supposed to do to get a long-term contract and still didn't receive one. Was that disrespectful of the Bears?

(6:40) - Bears are within their rights according to the CBA to tag Allen Robinson and the tag isn't going anywhere

(14:00) - Are the Bears communicating well enough with Robinson to get a deal done?

(19:50) - Would other teams be shooting their shot with the Bears to trade for Allen Robinson?

(31:40) -The SUPER official statement on Allen Robinson from Bears inside Adam Hoge

(34:06) - Kyle Long wants to make a return to the NFL, should the Bears give him a look?

