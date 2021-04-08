Under Center Podcast: 2021 NFL Draft prospects Rondale Moore, Amari Rodgers on link with Bears

Under Center Podcast: Draft prospects Rondale Moore, Amari Rodgers on Bears link originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears went after Kenny Golladay in free agency so they're at least interested in adding to their wide receiver room. Could they do that in the upcoming draft? Adam Hoge interviews a couple of top wide receiver prospects, Rondale Moore of Purdue and Amari Rodgers of Clemson. Could either be a target for the Bears? Host Ken Davis and Adam Hoge also discuss the Bears' need for another playmaker alongside Allen Robinson. Plus, with the draft seeming to be quarterback heavy at the top, could the Bears possibly move up to take the top pass catcher in the draft?

(0:40) - Clemson WR Amari Rodgers on the difficulties of showing what you can do during the pandemic

(5:00) - Rodgers on what it was like playing with Trevor Lawrence

(7:00) - Rodgers discusses his contact with the Bears

(10:48) - Purdue WR Rondale Morre on being an instant impact player

(16:30) - Moore discusses his injury and how his last season played out at Purdue

(22:52) - Ken Davis and Adam Hoge break down the two wide receivers, are the Bears looking to draft one, and can they move up to take one of the top pass catchers in the draft

Listen here.