Under Center Podcast: 2021 NFL Draft preview with Chris Simms

It's here, Bears fans: DRAFT WEEK! We have an excellent series of podcasts planned for you, and two great guests join to start off the coverage.

First, Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk breaks down the 2021 quarterback class and whether the Bears should trade up. Later, NBC Sports Chicago NFL and NFL draft enthusiast Glynn Morgan joins to preview his upcoming mock draft and discuss how he sees the draft going before the Bears select at 20.

Get ready, Bears fans. We've got you covered all week.

(1:40) - Chris Simms on what it takes to break down QB prospects

(6:30) - Simms' 2021 QB prospect rankings -- Why is Kellen Mond ranked ahead of Justin Fields?

(14:30) - Is this draft and offseason the last chance Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy have before being fired?

(16:40) - Draft enthusiast Glynn Morgan of NBCS Chicago breaks down the draft and predicts what will happen

(29:00) - Ranking the QBs available

(40:20) - Options for the Bears if they choose to trade down

(45:20) - If the Bears have the opportunity to trade up, who are they trying to get?

