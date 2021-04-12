Under Center Podcast: In the 2021 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears select... originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2021 NFL draft begins Thursday, April 29th and the Bears will be selecting 20th overall, but what direction should they go in? Should they try to boost the defense again or do they need to go playmaker on offense? The Under Center crew of Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Eric Strobel discuss the various mock drafts that have the Bears taking a cornerback with the 20th pick and why they absolutely hate that idea. The crew also discusses the possibility that the Bears would move up in the draft to take a top-tier playmaker.

(5:40) - Bears official website dropped a mock draft selection. The panel of writers wanted a defensive back at 20, why?

(15:30) - Should the Bears use the 20th pick to take a wide receiver?

(27:20) - How do picks 1-19 impact the Bears and could they possibly move up?

(37:00) - A list of scenarios that could have the Bears moving up to take a quarterback

(46:50) - If the Bears do take a 1st-round QB, would he have to be an instant starter or does he sit?

Listen here.