Under Center Podcast: 2021 Bears schedule preview- When will Justin Fields start

The hype train for the Bears is still moving as the NFL releases the 2021-2022 NFL schedule. The Bears may have the third-hardest slate in the NFL, but do not be weary my friends, the Under Center crew is here to talk you through it. Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Tony Gill break down the schedule, discuss whether the Bears will have a winning record if playoffs are on the table, and the biggest question of them all, when will new rookie quarterback Justin Fields get his first start in the NFL. All that and plenty more on the Under Center podcast.

(1:40) - Is the Bears schedule as tough as originally thought?

(10:30) - Can the Bears get to above .500 with this schedule?

(21:30) - When will Justin Fields start?

(28:40) - If Andy Dalton gets hurt early on will the next QB be Justin Fields or Nick Foles?

(31:50) - The top 5 most interesting games on the Bears schedule

