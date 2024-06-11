Under Armour Signs USA Football Deal, Eyeing Olympic Flag Debut

Ahead of flag football’s Olympic debut in 2028, USA Football announced a multiyear partnership with Under Armour that will run through the Los Angeles Summer Games.

Under Armour becomes the exclusive uniform, apparel and footwear partner for the men’s and women’s national teams, including the team that will play at the 2028 Olympics. Financial details have not been made public.

More from Sportico.com

Based in Baltimore, Under Armour has been a backer of women’s football in particular, signing a sponsorship deal with Mexico quarterback Diana Flores, among others.

“Under Armour has continued to invest in the sport of football and champion opportunities for women in the sport,” Under Armour SVP of global sports marketing Sean Eggert said in a statement.

Additionally, Under Armour is the official uniform partner of the UFL after holding a similar relationship with the XFL, and the brand is the title sponsor of national youth flag football league Under the Lights. In 2021, the company ended its on-field licensing contract with the NFL after terminating multiple college deals as well.

Under Armour’s stock price is down roughly 75% from five years ago as the company has faced criticism for its inability to expand beyond the performance category into street fashion, similar to how other brands such as On and Hoka have. Founder Kevin Plank, who returned as CEO this spring, pointed towards potential layoffs during a May earnings call.

Nike, the global leader in the activewear space, has also invested in flag football, which has seen participation balloon in recent years, with more than one million kids competing in 2023 according to USA Football. The company contributed to a $5 million commitment of product to girls’ high school teams in 2021 and sponsors a number of summer programs.

The U.S. men’s and women’s flag teams will both attempt to defend their world champion titles in Finland this summer after a record 42 teams competed in 2021.

“USA Football is committed to growing the game of football across all disciplines, including tackle and flag,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said in a statement. “We truly believe this partnership with Under Armour will reshape the game from the youth level to our elite national teams.”

Best of Sportico.com