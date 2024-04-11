Under Armour Reveals Everything That Jordan Spieth Will Wear at The Masters

The Masters is here, and Under Armour has revealed everything that decorated golf star Jordan Spieth will wear during the tournament.

The Baltimore-based athletic giant made headlines Monday for its UA StealthForm hat, an innovative piece of headwear that features a collapsable design engineered for an ideal fit. Under Armour released the hat in limited quantities in unisex sizing on Thursday via UA.com with a $45 retail price.

The UA StealthForm hat, however, is not the only statement piece Spieth will wear.

Throughout the tournament, Under Armour confirmed Spieth will have the UA Drive Pro golf shoes laced up, a look that is new this season. The shoe, which is available via UA.com for $170 in multiple colorways, features the brand’s UA Swing Support System, which includes smarter traction, dual-foam cushioning and lockdown lacing. The shoe also features a Swing Support Strap added to provide biomechanically correct lock-in and new UA S3 spikes that were designed with Softspikes and a golf biomechanist for directional traction.

Under Armour UA Drive Pro golf shoes. Courtesy of Under Armour

Other Under Armour apparel items Spieth will wear include multiple polo shirt styles over the four days (two colors of the UA Playoff 3.0 Coral Jacquard Polo, the UA Playoff 3.0 Printed Polo and the UA Tour Tips Polo), multiple colors of the UA Braided Belt and several different pants (two colors of the UA Drive Tapered Pant, the UA Drive Jogger and the UA Iso-Chill Taper Pant).

Spieth is scheduled to tee off Thursday at 4:18 p.m. ET.

What Jordan Spieth will wear during the second round of The Masters. Courtesy of Under Armour

