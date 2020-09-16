Under Armour Releases T-Shirts for NFL Rookie Chase Young — and Football Fans Are Going Nuts

Chase Young of the Washington Football Team is one of the most promising rookies in the NFL. And fans are worked up over the T-shirts that Under Armour just released for the defensive end.

Available now on a landing page dedicated to Young on the brand’s website are several T-shirts for the athlete, who was the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State University. Each men’s style comes with a $30 price tag.

The T-shirts from Under Armour for Young include the “Established ’99,” “Chase Me,” “Chase Young Forever,” “Chase Young 1999” and a style with just his logo on the front. The shirts are the brand’s loose fit and are made with a soft cotton-blend and a ribbed collar.

To Buy: Under Armour UA “Chase Me” T-Shirt (Men’s), $30; UA.com

To Buy: Under Armour UA “Established ’99” T-Shirt (Men’s), $30; UA.com

To Buy: Under Armour UA “Chase Young Forever” T-Shirt (Men’s), $30; UA.com

To Buy: Under Armour UA “Chase Young 1999” T-Shirt (Men’s), $30; UA.com

To Buy: Under Armour UA Chase Young Logo T-Shirt (Men’s), $30; UA.com

Although Under Armour released T-shirts for Young, the athletic brand has not made his game day cleats available.

With one game in the books, the Washington Football Team is the NFC East leader. Young and the Football Team will be on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-0) on Sept. 20. The game will air live on Fox at 4:05 p.m. ET.

More from Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.