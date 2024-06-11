Under Armour to Outfit U.S. Flag Football Teams When Sport Makes Olympic Debut in 2028





More from Footwear News





Under Armour has inked a new deal with USA Football – the sport’s governing body in the United States and the organization responsible for creating and leading the U.S. National Teams – on a new multi-year partnership through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

As part of the deal, the Baltimore-based sportswear brand will now become the official and exclusive uniform, apparel, and footwear partner of USA Football, including the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

The brand will dress the first Olympic team for the 2028 Summer Games as flag football and USA Football’s U.S. National Teams make their Olympic debut, Under Armour said.

Scott Hallenbeck, chief executive officer of USA Football, said in a statement that he believes this new partnership will help “reshape” the game from the youth level to the elite national teams.

“This partnership will help develop and expand the football ecosystem through innovation and sustainability,” Hallenbeck said. “This strategic alignment between our organizations underscores a shared commitment to industry-leading standards, best practices and sports development that will create more opportunities for everyone to enjoy this great game.”

Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing at Under Armour, added that the company has continued to invest in the sport of football and champion opportunities for women in the sport, from announcing its first flag football global ambassador to providing custom uniforms for female student-athletes to funding grants for girls’ flag football programs.

“Our partnership with USA Football takes this commitment to the next level as we provide access to the sport for the next generation of athletes,” Eggert said. “Our goal is to provide a pathway for all athletes to participate in football from the youth level to the USA National Teams and to feel supported throughout that journey.”

Under Armour recently made its partnership debut on the field with USA Football in late May when the U.S. men’s and women’s flag national teams convened for training camp to prepare for the International Federation of American Football’s Flag Football World Championships, which will take place in Lahti, Finland this August.

This announcement comes the same day as New Era Cap announced a multi-year official product agreement with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, joining an elite group of licensees in creating exclusive sportswear for Team USA for the Olympic & Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games Milan 2026 and the LA28 Games including LA28 Games product.

New Era said it will provide exclusive headwear to U.S. Olympians and Paralympians, beginning with the moment they make the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams through their experiences in Paris. This new agreement with New Era Cap represents Team USA’s first-ever official product deal with a headwear-focused brand.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.