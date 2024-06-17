Under Armour Extends Deal with University of Maryland Through 2036





More from Footwear News





Under Armour and the University of Maryland are extending their decades-long partnership.

The Baltimore, Md.-based sporting goods company announced on Monday that it extended its agreement with the University for another 12 years, though 2036. Under the deal, the two entities solidify a partnership that has existed since the early aughts.

“The University of Maryland holds a special place in my heart because it’s where our brand was born,: said Under Armour founder and chief executive officer Kevin Plank, who served as the University’s football special team’s captain before he graduated in 1996. “We’re excited about the next chapter of this partnership which will entail working closely with Maryland’s elite athletes and tapping further into the entrepreneurship and innovation hub that exists right in our own backyard.”

In 2004, the sportswear company began outfitting Maryland’s football program. In 2009, Under Armour became the exclusive footwear, apparel, and equipment outfitter for Maryland’s varsity athletic teams. Under the renewed agreement, Under Armour will now also outfit the University’s club and intramural teams and will be involved in marketing efforts and activations to celebrate student athletes. The deal also includes an NIL Brand Ambassador Program for student athletes to be compensated for promoting Under Armour products on social media.

“Maryland and Under Armour are perfect partners, connecting founder Kevin Plank with his alma mater. We are excited that this rich tradition will continue for the next 12 years in a strong partnership with Under Armour,” said Damon Evans, the Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at University of Maryland. “Our Terps proudly wear Under Armour, and this agreement showcases UA’s unwavering commitment to the University of Maryland, our supporters, and our fans.”

The deal marks the latest for Under Armour, who earlier this month inked a new deal with USA Football, the sport’s governing body in the United States and the organization responsible for creating and leading the U.S. National Teams. The new multi-year partnership extends through the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and positions the sportswear brand as the official and exclusive uniform, apparel, and footwear partner of USA Football, including the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams.

Last August, Under Armour re-signed a deal with Notre Dame, extending its position as the university’s apparel partner for another 10 years. In 2022, Under Armour paid a more than $67 million settlement to UCLA for not honoring the terms of their $280 million contract. The company has also retreated from other athletic sponsorship deals with the University of California, Berkeley; and the universities of Hawaii and Cincinnati.









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.