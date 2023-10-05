Under Armour All-American Jaelyne Matthews on offer from Colorado Football’s Deion Sanders

Jaelyne Matthews is one of the top offensive line prospects in the nation, and for good reason. The New Jersey product is strong, powerfully built and moves very well when he gets to the second level. And last month, he received an offer from Colorado football and head coach Deion Sanders.

In mid-September, Matthews de-committed from Penn State. He has held Power Five offers since his freshman year when he was offered by in-state Rutgers.

A physically impressive 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2025 class. Already, he is committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

He holds offers from Boston College, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Penn State, he said, is still in the mix in his recruitment.

Jaelyne Matthews on his recruitment, where things stand with Colorado (and head coach Deion Sanders) as well as an update on his recent unofficial visit to Georgia.

Jaelyne Matthews on getting the offer from Colorado football and Deion Sanders

“It was insane getting that offer. He’s a really big name in the football world and of course, every offer means a lot to me. Every offer is a blessing.”

Jaelyne Matthews on the significance of the offer from Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders

“The (reason why is the) way he leads and the way he’s a mentor for the youth and the African-American youth.”

Jaelyne Matthews on the message from Deion Sanders after the Colorado offer

“Nothing really stands out about the offer but I do intend on visiting.”

Jaelyne Matthews on his recent Georgia football unofficial visit

“Things have been very good. I went on a visit recently and they have a really nice facility and even better coaches.”

Jaelyne Matthews on his relationship with Georgia secondary coach Fran Brown

“I love coach Fran. He’s an awesome guy. He’s doing amazing as a coach and I believe one day he’ll be a head somewhere but what stands out the most is the coaching. They have amazing coaches and amazing facilities.”

Jaelyne Matthews on any upcoming visits

“I’ll be at Maryland on November 4. And I have a few schools in mind, just can’t release those yet.”

