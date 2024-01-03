When is the Under Armour All-America Game? Time, TV, rosters for high school all-stars

With the early signing period over, the next step in the 2024 recruiting cycle comes in the form of the Under Armour All-America Game.

Most fans will have their first opportunity to watch their respective programs' signees — or hope for some late good news in the form of a commitment announcement. (Recruits can't sign their National Letter of Intent again until Feb. 7).

The All-America Game features 120 of the best high school signees or recruits before they early enroll at their college programs or finish their final semester of high school. Each of Team Fire and Team Ice has 60 players on their respective rosters.

WATCH: 2024 Under Armour All-America Game live with Fubo (free trial)

With that, here's all you need to know about the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game, including kickoff time, TV and streaming info, rosters and more:

What channel is 2024 Under Armour All-America Bowl on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The 2024 Under Armour All-America Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

REQUIRED READING: College football signing day 2024: Updates, top recruits & classes for early signing period

What time is the 2024 Under Armour All-America Bowl?

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Location: Camping World Stadium (Orlando)

The 2024 All-America Game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on Wednesday, Jan. 3, from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

2024 All-America Bowl rosters

Top-100 players on 247Sports' Composite rankings are listed. For the full rosters, click here.

Team Fire

CB Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia)

WR Cam Coleman IV (Auburn)

WR Micah Hudson (Texas Tech)

LB Justin Williams (Georgia)

QB DJ Lagway (Florida)

EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina)

WR Mike Matthews (Tennessee)

WR Bryant Wesco (Tennessee)

DL Dominick McKinley (LSU)

DB Xavier Filsaime (Texas)

WR Perry Thompson (Auburn)

DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Georgia)

EDGE Jordan Ross (Tennessee)

DB Kobe Black (Texas)

DL Aydin Breland (Oregon)

LB Myles Graham (Florida)

DB Demello Jones (Georgia)

RB Kameron Davis (Florida State)

LB Adarius Hayes (Miami)

CB Corian Gipson (Clemson)

RB Kevin Riley (Alabama)

EDGE Jamonta Walker (Auburn)

LB Aaron Chiles (Florida)

TE Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State)

WR Ryan Pellum (Oregon)

OL Jason Zandamela (USC)

Team Ice

DL Williams Nwaneri (Missouri)

QB Julian Sayin (Alabama)

DL David Stone (Oklahoma)

OT Jordan Seaton (Colorado)

WR Ryan Williams (Alabama)

EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas)

CB Jaylen Mbakwe (Alabama)

ATH Terry Bussey (Texas A&M)

WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State)

CB Aaron Scott (Ohio State)

LB Chris Cole (Georgia)

TE Caleb Odom (Alabama)

WR Jeremiah McClellan (Oregon)

WR Joshisa Trader (Miami)

DL Kamarion Franklin (Ole Miss)

CB Bryce West (Ohio State)

RB Jerrick Gibson (Texas)

DL Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Under Armour All-America Game: Channel, time, TV schedule, rosters