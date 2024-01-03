Under Armour All-America Game live score, updates, highlights from high school all-star game

The 2024 Under Armour All-America Game is here, giving fans a first look of their favorite schools' newest high school signees, commits and recruiting targets.

On Wednesday, Team Fire and Team Ice will battle in a game that showcases 120 of the best high school players in the country, with most of the participants already signing their National Letter of Intent during the early signing period.

The All-America game features some of the top recruits in the country, including Missouri defensive end signee Williams Nwaneri, Georgia cornerback signee Ellis Robinson IV and Alabama quarterback signee Julian Sayin.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights of the Under Armour All-America Game:

Under Armour All-America Game score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Team Fire — — — — — Team Ice — — — — —

Under Armour All-America Game updates, highlights

First quarter

Touchdown: Team Ice 7, Team Fire 0

3:10 p.m.: really solid drive for Team Ice ends in Van Buren's touchdown pass to Alabama receiver signee Ryan Williams. Williams, who reclassified from the 2025 class, is a five-star recruit and one of the best receivers in the country.

3:08 p.m.: A couple rules for the game: Defenses must play man-to-man coverage and there's also no kickoffs.

3:07 p.m.: Mississippi State quarterback signee Michael Van Buren completes the first pass of the game for Team Ice. He was a former Oregon commit.

Pregame

3:02 p.m.: Here's the full All-America Game rosters with each players' number:

Here are today's UA Game rosters with jersey numbers for those wanting to follow along more closely with the action. #HSFB #UANext #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/MJguUikHj1 — Greg Powers 🏟️ (@GPowersScout) January 3, 2024

2:30 p.m.: Four-star receiver Braylon Burnside will choose between Ole Miss and Mississippi State at halftime of the game, he confirmed on social media Wednesday.

What channel is Under Armour All-America Game on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The 2024 Under Armour All-America Game will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

WATCH: 2024 Under Armour All-America Game live with Fubo

Under Armour All-America Game start time

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The 2024 Under Armour All-America Game kicks off at 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Jan. 3, from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

2024 All-America Bowl rosters

Top-100 players on 247Sports' Composite rankings are listed. For the full rosters, click here.

Team Fire

CB Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia)

WR Cam Coleman IV (Auburn)

WR Micah Hudson (Texas Tech)

LB Justin Williams (Georgia)

QB DJ Lagway (Florida)

EDGE Dylan Stewart (South Carolina)

WR Mike Matthews (Tennessee)

WR Bryant Wesco (Tennessee)

DL Dominick McKinley (LSU)

DB Xavier Filsaime (Texas)

WR Perry Thompson (Auburn)

DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Georgia)

EDGE Jordan Ross (Tennessee)

DB Kobe Black (Texas)

DL Aydin Breland (Oregon)

LB Myles Graham (Florida)

DB Demello Jones (Georgia)

RB Kameron Davis (Florida State)

LB Adarius Hayes (Miami)

CB Corian Gipson (Clemson)

RB Kevin Riley (Alabama)

EDGE Jamonta Walker (Auburn)

LB Aaron Chiles (Florida)

TE Davon Mitchell (Oklahoma)

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State)

WR Ryan Pellum (Oregon)

OL Jason Zandamela (USC)

Team Ice

DL Williams Nwaneri (Missouri)

QB Julian Sayin (Alabama)

DL David Stone (Oklahoma)

OT Jordan Seaton (Colorado)

WR Ryan Williams (Alabama)

EDGE Colin Simmons (Texas)

CB Jaylen Mbakwe (Alabama)

ATH Terry Bussey (Texas A&M)

WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State)

CB Aaron Scott (Ohio State)

LB Chris Cole (Georgia)

TE Caleb Odom (Alabama)

WR Jeremiah McClellan (Oregon)

WR Joshisa Trader (Miami)

DL Kamarion Franklin (Ole Miss)

CB Bryce West (Ohio State)

RB Jerrick Gibson (Texas)

DL Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

