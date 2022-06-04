Under-25 club keeps rolling as New York Rangers take 2-0 series lead on Tampa Bay Lightning

NEW YORK — If the New York Rangers' youth hasn't looked overwhelmed by the magnitude of playing in the Eastern Conference final, it's probably because they're not.

Friday's 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning moved them two wins away from a trip to the Stanley Cup Final, with up to five games remaining in the series to get it done.

The Rangers ended the Lightning's NHL-record 17-game streak of following a playoff loss with a win.

"Their team obviously had a good playoff streak of not losing back-to-back games," Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said. "But that's not really in our minds when we're coming to the games. We're not thinking about what streaks teams have. ... It’s right now and we're just trying to bring it, day in and day out."

The Blueshirts have been the better team through two games against the two-time defending champions, who have looked a step slow and dealt with countless frustrations at the hands of Rangers star goalie Igor Shesterkin.

New York Rangers right wing Kaapo Kakko (right) celebrates his first-period goal with center Filip Chytil during Game 2.

But a bigger test will be seeing if the Rangers – who have won four in a row going back to the previous round – can carry this momentum to Tampa, which is where Game 3 will be played at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Lightning had a chance to turn the tables early, with a power-play goal from Nikita Kucherov giving them a 1-0 lead just 2:41 into the first period. But New York's response was swift.

As they have throughout the playoffs, it was the under-25 club stepping up when the Rangers needed a boost.

K'Andre Miller tied the score roughly three minutes. His first attempt was blocked by Brandon Hagel, but he regathered and shot again from the high slot, beating Tampa goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the glove side.

Then, with 2:28 remaining in the period, it was Kaapo Kakko netting his second goal of the playoffs to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. It came on a redirection off a pass from Fox, who faked out Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta and then weaved a pass through traffic to Kakko at the far post.

Fox had set up Alexis Lafrenière for a prime chance moments earlier and was a wizard with the puck throughout the night. The reigning Norris Trophy winner turned in one of his best games of the playoffs, finishing with two assists while eating up a team-high 25:12 time on ice, creating four takeaways and making a few key plays in the defensive zone.

"He's played outstanding hockey and moves the puck so well," Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. "Both zones – D zone, offensive zone -- he’s really the leader of our team. He made some great, great plays and plays big minutes every night for us."

The Rangers carried that momentum into the second period, where they would hold Tampa to only three shots on goal through the first 14:20. During that time, they generated 14 shots of their own and had several chances to pad their lead.

The Kid Line featuring Lafrenière, Chytil and Kakko was at the center of that push, with that trio combining for nine shots on goal while sustaining offensive-zone time for impressive stretches.

An 0-for-4 showing from the Rangers on the power play kept the Lightning within striking distance, as they ended the second with a push for the tying goal. But Shesterkin made seven saves in the final 5:40 of the period to maintain the lead.

To begin the third, it was a familiar source of offense coming through with the all-important insurance goal.

Fox scooped up a Tampa giveaway in the neutral zone and tapped the puck to Mika Zibanejad, who then beat Vasilevskiy over the right shoulder to tie for the team lead with nine playoff goals to make it 3-1.

That turned out to be critical, as Nick Paul scored with 2:04 remaining to cut the Lightning deficit to 3-2.

Shesterkin survived a furious ending to finish with 29 saves, including 13 in the third period – and one huge one while sprawling across the crease on Steven Stamkos with under a minute to play.

Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar position

The Lightning have lost back-to-back playoff games for the first time since they were swept in the first round of the 2019 postseason.

"It’s been a heck of a ride as far as responding after losses in the past couple years," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. "It shows the character of this group."

They return home for Games 3 and 4.

"You’re going to come across some adverse moments," Stamkos said. "This is certainly one of them, but you have to look at the team that we’re playing, how they got there. (The Rangers) were down 2-zip last series, 3-1 in the first round, so the recipe’s there."

Around the rinks

The NHL fined Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Kassian $2,500 for ripping off the helmet of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram while Kassian sat on the bench. .... Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance. .... The Boston Bruins announced that Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) and Mike Reilly (ankle) had surgery and will be out six, five and three months respectively. The Bruins announced last week that Brad Marchand would miss six months after having hip surgery.

Zack Kassian was just given a penalty for ripping Bowen Byram’s helmet off from the bench.



Yeah, you read that right. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dq12BIyI7S — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2022

Friday's game

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 8, TNT. Avalanche lead 2-0

Contributing: Mike Brehm, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 series lead on Lightning