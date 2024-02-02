Under-20s Six Nations: Wales 37-29 Scotland - Hosts edge 11-try thriller

Harri Ackerman marked his first game as captain with a try

Six Nations Under-20s: Wales v Scotland Wales (20) 37 Tries: Anderson, Price 2, Morse, Ackerman, Lewis Cons: Wilde, Ford Pens: Wilde Scotland (17) 29 Tries: Young 2, Douglas 2, Yule Cons: Coates 2

Two late tries saw Wales settle a thrilling opening game in the Under-20s Six Nations against Scotland.

Wales outscored their visitors six tries to five in an entertaining encounter in Colwyn Bay.

Scotland led through a brace of tries by both Elliot Young and Freddy Douglas, plus a score for Kerr Yule.

But a late yellow card proved costly as Walker Price and Rhodri Lewis wrapped up a bonus-point win for Wales in coach Richard Whiffin's first game in charge.

Price had already scored in the first half while Huw Anderson, Morgan Morse and captain Harri Ackerman also crossed to hand Wales the perfect start.

However, Scotland will wonder how they only took a single point from a game in which they led four times.

The game was less than two minutes old when it was paused for almost ten minutes following a neck injury to Scotland number eight Tom Currie, who was eventually taken off on a stretcher.

When play resumed, both teams produced a frantic first half than ended with Wales ahead 20-17.

Welsh speed and Scottish forward power brought six tries and a seventh - for Wales captain Ackerman - ruled out for a forward pass in the opening half alone.

Scotland's driving lineout proved devastating as first hooker Young and then flanker Douglas touched down.

But each try was met with a Welsh response as centre Ackerman and Louie Hennessey combined to hand full-back Anderson an easy finish.

Quick thinking by Wales scrum-half Ieuan Davies and Anderson's floated pass saw Price score in the corner before Ospreys number eight Morse sped over for Wales' third.

Wales led 20-10 but Scotland rallied with scores by Young and powerful centre Yule both from close range.

Ackerman and Douglas exchanged further scores but the game swung on Scotland replacement prop Alex O'Driscoll yellow card for a deliberate knock on 10 minutes from time.

Wales made the extra man count as first Price and then Lewis scored in the final minutes to settle the match.

Wales Under-20s: Huw Anderson (Dragons); Harry Rees-Weldon (Dragons), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Harri Ackerman (Dragons, capt), Walker Price (Dragons); Harri Wilde (Cardiff), Ieuan Davies (Bath); Jordan Morris (Dragons), Harry Thomas (Scarlets), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Nick Thomas (Dragons) Osian Thomas (Leicester Tigers), Lucas de la Rua (Cardiff), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Evan Wood (Cardiff Met), Freddie Chapman (Ospreys), Sam Scott (Midlands Central), Owen Conquer (Ebbw Vale), Harri Beddall (Leicester Tigers), Rhodri Lewis (Ospreys), Harri Ford (RGC), Macs Page (Scarlets).

Scotland Under-20s: Fergus Watson (Glasgow Warriors); Kerr Johnston (Glasgow Warriors), Geordie Gwynn (Ealing Trailfinders), Kerr Yule (Glasgow Warriors), Amena Caqusau (Glasgow Warriors); Isaac Coates (Edinburgh), Murdoch Lock (Bath); Robbie Deans (Edinburgh) Elliot Young (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Blyth-Lafferty (Edinburgh), Euan McVie (Edinburgh), Ruaraidh Hart (Glasgow Warriors), Liam McConnell (Edinburgh, capt), Freddy Douglas (Edinburgh) Tom Currie (Edinburgh).

Replacements: Jerry Blyth-Lafferty (Edinburgh), Alex O'Driscoll (Saracens), Callum Norrie (Glasgow Warriors), Archie Clarke (Durham University), Monroe Job (Southern Knights), Jonny Morris (Glasgow Warriors), Eric Davey (Stirling Wolves), Jack Hocking (Edinburgh)(.