UNDER-16 BEATEN IN THE FINAL: 3-2 TO ATALANTA

The boys can be proud of how they fought until the final whistle. Our Under-16s just missed out on the crown as they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by Atalanta in an intense and exciting Scudetto final. The Nerazzurri overturned Tartaglia's opener in the first quarter of an hour in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals. Lontani's late goal set up a nervy finish but was ultimately in vain. Over 80 minutes at the Stadio Riviera delle Palme, the two sides had fun and played out a brilliant game of football. Coach Baldo's AC Milan, though, were ultimately left disappointed at missing out on the trophy following an excellent campaign.

There was to be no national title for our 2008s but they have still had a year that merits much applause. It's been a long and challenging campaign, which culminated in the Rossoneri reaching the final in San Benedetto del Tronto. They did so with great spirit and quality, as a team never to be dominated and always eager to fight for every ball. Tiredness due to a busy schedule took a toll at certain moments of the game, especially as the second half wound to a close. Though our boys kept pushing, their energies waned towards full-time. We remain fully convinced that this group of players will do great things in the future. Keep going, boys!

CHECK OUT THE GALLERY FROM ATALANTA v AC MILAN

MATCH REPORT

The game got off to a flying start as the first chance fell the way of Atalanta in the third minute. Colombo crossed in for Michieletto, who was denied by Longoni. The Rossoneri looked to hit back as Lontani drove forward and let fly from distance, off target (8'). The Rossoneri got their goal four minutes later through Tartaglia, who picked up the loose ball and slotted it past Leto into the far corner. The opener only ignited the game further as both sides looked to get forward and create chances. In the 24th minute, Damiano was bearing down on goal but Longoni made another save, pushing the ball behind for a corner. Nolli then made a block to deny Damiano from close range (36') before AC Milan had the final say in the first half as La Mantia played it in for Arnaboldi, who headed off target. 1-0 at the break.

The intensity remained after the break and, seconds into the half, Michieletto latched onto a Longoni error and equalised for Atalanta. La Dea made use of their momentum and, three minutes later, took the lead through Isoa, who headed home from Colombo's corner. AC Milan reacted but Pandolfini, after setting himself up brilliantly, sent his effort whistling past the post (54'). One minute later, Plazzotta tried to get the Rossoneri level as he dribbled past his man and fired over the crossbar. In the 56th minute, doubled their lead with a photocopy goal of their second: Colombo corner, Isoa header. Changes for the Rossoneri renewed their efforts and our boys immediately pulled one back. 59th minute, Leto could only flap at Valenta's cross and Lontani got the tap-in to make it 3-2. Gasparello missed a penalty in the 62nd minute, giving the Rossoneri a boost for the final half an hour. Longoni, though, had to make saves to deny Damiano and Martano. But there was to be no comeback, and it ended in defeat.

MATCH DETAILS

ATALANTA 3-2 AC MILAN

ATALANTA (4-4-2): Leto; A. Rinaldi, Isoa (76' Modonesi), Araboni (68' Regonesi), Cojocariu; Colombo, Gasparello, Steffanoni, Nova (68' Bolis); Damiano, Michieletto (82' Martano). Subs: Lazzaroni; Camara, Olijars, Palumbo, M. Rinaldi. Coach: Gambirasio.

AC MILAN (4-3-3): Longoni; Nolli, Vechiu, Cullotta, Tartaglia; Arnaboldi (81' Ibrahimović), Pandolfi, Plazzotta (58' Zaramella); La Mantia (58' Valenta), Lontani (74' Rajakovac), Lupo (58' Pisati). Subs: Pittarella; Grassini, Lo Monaco, Mazzeo. Coach: Baldo.

Referee: Buzzone from Enna.

Goals: 11' Tartaglia (M), 45' Michieletto (A), 48' Isoa (A), 56' Isoa (A), 59' Lontani (M).

Booked: 18' Vechiu (M), 63' A. Rinaldi (A).





