Under-11 footballers win national final at Wembley

Longlevens Junior School under-11s represented Cheltenham Town FC at Wembley [BBC]

An under-11s football team have become national champions after winning 3-1 in a game at Wembley Stadium.

Cheltenham Town, represented by Longlevens Junior School in Gloucester, won the Utilita Kids Cup trophy after beating Port Vale, represented by St Giles & St George's Academy, in the grand final.

The team qualified after winning 3-0 in the Pokémon Primary Schools' Cup final in Derby on Friday.

The team of 10 consists of pupils from Year 5 and Year 6.

The cup, run by the English Football League, involved more than 16,000 children, making it one of the country’s largest national football competitions.

It culminated in the finals at Wembley Stadium in front of thousands of fans ahead of the League One play-off final.

To top it off, the squad were given a tour of the famous venue and stayed at a hotel overlooking the stadium the evening before the big game.

They even went up the steps to the royal box before lifting their trophy high in the air like so many other champions before them.

