Undefeated Vikings top Friends while aiming to reach fourth straight MIAA C title game

BUCKEYSTOWN — From the team’s first practice two months ago, St. John’s Catholic Prep had one goal.

“We are going to get back to the championship,” senior Gavin Prunty said.

Of course, most teams say something to that effect. But given Prunty and his fellow seniors’ experience the last three years, the title game is all they know.

The Vikings fell in the championship in Prunty’s freshman and junior seasons while winning his sophomore year. He would like to add a second ring to his finger, and the rest of his SJCP teammates seem determined to help make that a reality.

The Vikings knocked off Friends School of Baltimore, 16-5, at home on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten season as they remain the final team with a perfect record in the MIAA C Conference.

“I think we just have really strong seniors this year,” SJCP coach Matt Williams said. “They won a championship as a sophomore, and then they saw that championship defeat last year, and they want to finish their high school [career] on a high note.”

Those seniors know what it takes to get to a title game, and they’ve made every effort to ensure the Vikings (9-0, 6-0 MIAA C) return for the fourth straight season.

Prunty and Alex Piraino captain the offense, with Prunty at the X behind the net facilitating play and Piraino in front taking those passes and finishing them off as goals. Prunty found Piraino twice in the second half Tuesday. Prunty finished with five assists, while Piraino scored four goals.

“It’s really just the chemistry we have,” Prunty said. “We know what the other person is gonna do next. We know each step we’re gonna take, and we know where someone is gonna be at a certain time. … We know what’s going through each other’s heads. We’re gonna score.”

The other four seniors take command at the other levels of the field.

Ryan Sebastian and Brody Kavanagh helped SJCP’s clearing and transition game as long-stick midfielders, and Williams said they’ve seen some of the most significant improvement from the start of the season. The same goes for James Roupe and Jackson Bruce on the defensive half of the field, as they’ve helped the Vikings allow less than eight goals per game.

“It’s such a good group,” Williams said. “It’s really good, strong vibes, selfless players.”

All six were honored at halftime Tuesday on their Senior Day, and the underclassmen helped ensure it would be another breezy victory.

Sophomore Drake McGrath had a first-half hat trick en route to a four-goal, one-assist game. Junior Joe Novak also registered a hat trick, adding an assist. Sophomore Quinn Fletcher had two goals with a helper, while junior Max Coots scored once.

Sophomore Joey Garofalo won 13 faceoffs and added two assists, also scooping seven ground balls. Sophomore goalie Landon Kunkle made 14 saves.

“They see the example we kind of set as the older guys, and they kind of have just fallen in line perfectly,” Piraino said.

In turn, they’re beginning to pick up the winning legacy this senior class is leaving.

The Vikings are intent on returning to the conference championship for the fourth straight year, and that is a distinct possibility given they’re only growing stronger with the playoffs approaching. If they get there, a second title is within reach.

“Super happy for the seniors to have this season. They’ve definitely earned it,” Williams said.

NOTES: Nick McGowan and Hudson Weber each had two goals and an assist for the Quakers (4-3, 3-3). Nigel McKinney added a goal and a helper.