Undefeated USC surges to beat Long Beach State with Lincoln Riley in the house

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luca Evans
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles, CA - DECEMBER 12, 2021: USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley.
USC forward Isaiah Mobley drives to the basket against Long Beach State forward Jordan Roberts during the Trojans' 73-62 win at the Galen Center on Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

With a few minutes left in the first half of USC’s Sunday contest against Long Beach State, fans at the Galen Center started to roar louder during a timeout than at any point in the game.

The reason, clad in a muted grey jacket and sweats, was Lincoln Riley. The newly hired football coach assumed a microphone at midcourt in a brief welcome-to-L.A. moment.

“We came here for one reason, and that’s to win a championship at USC,” Riley said to a hero’s welcome of cheers.

Sitting courtside, Riley got a long look at another USC program with championship aspirations, as the Trojans men’s basketball team won 73-62 to improve to 10-0.

“USC athletics is really on the up and up, so it’s awesome to have him here,” senior guard Drew Peterson said of Riley’s appearance.

USC football coach Lincoln Riley and USC fan Tyler Grinch throw T-shirts to fans attending Sunday&#39;s game.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley and USC fan Tyler Grinch throw T-shirts to fans attending Sunday's game between the Trojans and Long Beach State at the Galen Center. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC looked out of sync at times in the first half, the No. 16 Trojans dragging their feet en route to a 38-38 tie at the break. A vaunted defense that held opponents to less than 40% shooting in every game this season looked porous, committing silly fouls and surrendering easy layups.

Meanwhile, the team’s season-high 18 turnovers in Tuesday’s win over Eastern Kentucky carried over, as the Trojans lost the ball nine times in the first half. On his 21st birthday, third-leading scorer Boogie Ellis started 0 for 4 from the floor after missing all 10 of his shots against Eastern Kentucky. It wasn’t pretty.

But good teams adjust. After Long Beach State (3-7) slowed USC with a full-court press and pesky zone in the first half, the Trojans came out of the locker room with better ball movement and strength on the interior.

“We made our point at halftime with the coaching staff,” coach Andy Enfield said with a dry smile, “and we moved on.”

USC forward Chevez Goodwin grabs an offensive rebound over Long Beach State&#39;s Aboubacar Traore during Sunday&#39;s game.
USC forward Chevez Goodwin grabs an offensive rebound over Long Beach State's Aboubacar Traore during Sunday's game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Isaiah Mobley took matters into his own hands, keying a 14-0 run to open the second half. The versatile forward made a three-point shot and then let out a yell after finishing a layup while being fouled.. Mobley, who has emerged as USC’s leading scorer, collected his fourth double-double in his last five games with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Peterson said USC came out slow in the first half on the defensive end. With the Trojans rising in the national rankings, they didn’t want to start back at square one with a loss, he said.

“We knew we had to lock down — no messing around anymore,” Peterson said.

USC didn’t allow a point through the first 6½ minutes of the second half. Ellis made only two of eight shots but got three steals and his three-point basket with two minutes left gave USC a 13-point lead.

Perhaps the most impressive performance came from Peterson, who had 12 points in the first half. He showed his shot-making prowess with a twisting turnaround jumper, a fadeaway at the end of the shot clock and a double-clutch three at the halftime buzzer.

USC guard Boogie Ellis (0) grabs a rebound in front of Long Beach State forward Jordan Roberts during Sunday&#39;s game.
USC guard Boogie Ellis (0) grabs a rebound in front of Long Beach State forward Jordan Roberts during Sunday's game. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

USC will host UC Irvine (5-2) on Wednesday. It figures to be one of the toughest tests the Trojans have facedthus far, as the Anteaters rank second in the nation in opponents' field-goal percentage (34.5%). USC began play Sunday third in that category (34.9).

The Trojans haven’t looked fazed by any opponent so far and are playing with extreme confidence in their quest for another deep run in the NCAA tournament. There’s plenty to clean up — Enfield and Peterson pointed to rebounding and turnovers. But the group is excited.

“You can’t be too upset if you haven’t lost yet,” Enfield said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Recap: No. 16 USC men’s basketball continues undefeated season, beats Long Beach State 73-62 to move to 10-0 overall

    Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean recap No. 16 USC men's basketball 73-62 victory against Long Beach State on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Isaiah Mobley totals a game-high in points (21) and rebounds (12), while Drew Peterson added 15 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from beyond-the-arc against the Beach. The Trojans improve to 10-0 overall for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Bellingham man suspected of molesting child at sleepover

    The victim reported that the alleged crime occurred approximately four years earlier.

  • Jabari Smith, Auburn basketball give Kevin Durant a show in 99-68 rout of Nebraska

    Five observations as Auburn basketball stomps Nebraska in front of Kevin Durant in Atlanta.

  • Oklahoma extends offer to talented in-state edge defender DeSean Brown

    The Oklahoma Sooners offer talented in-state defensive end, DeSean Brown.

  • Chargers' passing game gets big boost from Palmer, Guyton

    It takes a special type of player to keep up with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s work ethic. Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton have shown the ability to match Herbert on the practice field, and the wide receivers were able to carry it over into Sunday's game. With veteran Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list, Palmer and Guyton stepped up in the Chargers’ 37-21 win over the New York Giants. Palmer essentially filled Allen's role as he made five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

  • Herbert throws 3 touchdowns, Chargers defeat Giants 37-21

    Even without two of their top players, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers were able to get wins in consecutive games for the first time since early October. Herbert threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in Los Angeles' 37-21 victory over the New York Giants. The Chargers improved to 8-5 and are a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs going into Thursday night's pivotal AFC West matchup. The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter before the Chargers broke it open with 30 straight points.

  • The Times' boys' basketball rankings

    A look at the top 25 high school boys' basketball teams in the Southland: Sierra Canyon is No. 1, Damien climbs to No. 3.

  • Al Roker’s Favorite Low-Carb Keto Egg Cup Breakfast Is Easy to Make

    ‘Today’ show co-anchor Al Roker shares his go-to, low-carb breakfast dish. He makes the keto egg cups in the morning for an easy, delicious breakfast on-the-go.

  • Coaching changes cause uncertainty as signing period arrives

    There is no doubt the arrival of an early signing period in college football recruiting has affected the timing of coaching changes. One of those new coaches - Florida's Billy Napier - says he's going to take a cautious approach this week while looking toward February. Adam Gorney, national recruiting director at Rivals, said 80-85% of FBS recruits generally sign in December and it shouldn't be far off that mark this time. ''With all the coaching changes, it might be a tick less, but it should be around that number somewhere,'' Gorney said.

  • Arizona men's basketball team took Ubers from Indianapolis to Illinois after diverted flight caused by severe weather

    Arizona men's basketball team took Ubers from Indianapolis to the Univ. of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign for Saturday's game against Fighting Illini.

  • Obituary: Vicente Fernández, Mexico's king of ranchera

    Known as the king of ranchera music, Fernández was immensely popular in Mexico and the US.

  • Photos: Justin Herbert and Chargers dominate in victory over Giants

    Quarterback Justin Herbert spearheaded the Chargers' 37-21 victory over the New York Giants. Check out some of the game's biggest moments here.

  • Exclusive: Bolles defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz announces college decision

    Hayden Schwartz, rated No. 51 on the USA Today Florida Network's top 100, had 20 tackles for loss in 2022.

  • No. 4 UCLA delivers on defense, defeats Marquette after harrowing trip

    UCLA thrived on defense and won 67-56 at Marquette on Saturday night after the Bruins' troubled journey to Milwaukee delayed the tipoff by seven hours.

  • A PowerPoint presentation circulating online — outlining a plan to overturn the 2020 election — is similar to the one Mark Meadows gave to the Jan. 6 panel, report says

    The document recommended declaring a national security emergency and having Mike Pence personally install Republican electors.

  • Game Recap: Nets 116, Pistons 104

    In his highest scoring performance as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant recorded a season-high 51 points (16-31 FG, 5-10 3pt FG), along with seven rebounds and nine assists as they defeated the Pistons, 116-104, in Detroit. Durant has now recorded seven career games with 50+ points. Cade Cunningham tallied 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 19-8 on the season, while the Pistons fall to 4-22.

  • Browns optimistic about Kareem Hunt's health after he left Sunday's win with ankle injury

    Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt wanted to try to fight through an ankle injury Sunday in a 24-22 win, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

  • Recap: Jaiden Delaire’s buzzer beater sends Stanford men’s basketball past Oregon, 72-69

    Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap Stanford men's basketball 72-69 victory over Oregon on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Maples Pavilion. Senior forward Jaiden Delaire caps off his 20-point outing against the Ducks with the game-winning triple. Stanford improves to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in conference, while Oregon drops to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Isaiah Mobley ‘proud’ of USC both on and off the court

    Pac-12 Networks’ JB Long and Don MacLean speak with student-athlete Isaiah Mobley following No. 16 USC men’s basketball 73-62 win over Long Beach State on Sunday, Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Mobley totals a game-high in points (21) and rebounds (12) as the Trojans improve to 10-0 overall for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Trump demands undermine unity of GOP leaders

    Tensions that flared between Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) during the debt ceiling standoff revealed the two leaders' differing styles and personalities and raised questions about their relationship going forward.The main source of division between the two top Republicans in Congress is their contrasting relationships with former President Trump, whose day-to-day comments on...