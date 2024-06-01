Undefeated and undeniable: Lady Lancers take third consecutive WPIAL crown

May 31—CALIFORNIA, Pa. — All it took was three runs for the Neshannock High softball team to become back-to-back-to-back WPIAL champions.

The top-seeded Lady Lancers went unanswered against second-seeded Bentworth, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at PennWest University's Lilley Field on Thursday.

"What an exciting game, other than the ending. It was pretty crazy I'm not sure what happened there and wasn't sure if we should run out of the dugout yet and celebrate," Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. "But, the girls have just worked so hard really the whole season. That waiting game of waiting to get to this game, we did a lot of pitching to the girls, we hit a lot of balls and they were just focused on their fundamentals and just really stayed in the right mindset and they were ready to come play today."

The win runs Neshannock's overall record to 22-0.

Addy Frye (15-0) was victorious in the circle. Frye went the distance and gave up two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts.

"It's great. It's something special," Frye said on winning her third consecutive WPIAL gold. "I know that a lot of teams with that they could be here three times, but it's amazing. It's something fun to share with your team."

Said Lash on Frye's performance, "I'm so proud of her. I knew she was due for another big game. I kind of expected around 12 to 14 strikeouts. We talked a lot last night. I watched batters from the Laurel game, watched them over and over again and jotted down notes. We talked it through last night. She felt confident. We talked about things to avoid; things we needed to do. I just knew she was ready."

Things started off shaky for Frye in the top of the first inning after she hit a batter and walked another. The Bentworth (17-3) runners advanced to third and second before Frye delivered two consecutive strikeouts and shortstop Callie Biondi got the last out to end the threat.

"We always say that what we can be proud of is the fact that we're a team," Lash said. "We tell Addy all of the time — we've been telling her since the beginning of the season — 'You don't have to do this alone. You have eight girls behind you that are going to defend any ball that gets hit to them.' We try to tell her 'You don't have to strike everybody out.'"

Bentworth's Sydney Gonglik (17-2) came up with the loss in the circle. Gonglik went the distance and surrendered seven hits, three runs — all earned — walking three and striking out six.

In the bottom of the first inning, Neshannock's Miley Anderson singled on a bunt on Gonglik's second pitch of the game to get things going for her team. Anderson then scored on a passed ball to give Neshannock its first run of the game.

"Miley is just such a spark," Lash said. "Just thinking about last night after we practiced late and went to a hitting facility at Johnny Sansone's place. We didn't get in there until late and we didn't finish until about 10 o'clock. I'll tell you, I couldn't sleep afterwards because all I kept thinking was that spark that Miley is and I just expected big things from her today. I know that we got exactly what we expected. She's a great leadoff with great speed, great at reading pitches and able to steal some bases. I went in with this positive feeling that Miley was going to start something big."

Neshannock's Gabby Perod singled on a fly ball to left field to bring home Jaidon Nogay and take a 2-0 lead over the Lady Bearcats. Perod, a senior, paced the Lady Lancers with two RBIs in the game.

"Honestly, my senior season has been amazing," Perod said. "I'm so grateful for this team and everything they've accomplished. They've made me work harder on myself to become a better version so I'm really grateful for these experiences."

The excitement was high in the Neshannock dugout, being no strangers to the venue. This was Bentworth's first visit to the championship contest.

"It definitely is a mental advantage," Lash said. "We talked a bit coming into this just about the fact that 'Hey, still go out and have fun; relax. Yes, it is a big game but you guys are prepared for that big game and stage. We talk about the fact that we're a team and everybody is here to support each other and don't get down on yourself if you didn't perform. I just think all of the mental pieces just come into play and they know not to take anything lightly."

In the bottom of the third inning, Gonglik walked two Neshannock batters, but a pickoff and a double play kept any threat at bay. Perod, Neshannock's catcher, helped respond in the bottom of the third by catching a foul behind home plate and making a double play to get out of the inning.

"I caught the ball and I heard Gabby (Quinn) yelling 'Two, two,'" Perod said. "I just threw it to two."

In the bottom of the fifth, Perod brought Anderson home on a single for the final run of the game.

"Honestly, homework just paid off at that point," Perod said on plating the final run of the game.

In the top of the seventh inning, Frye struck out the first two batters and then a wild catch in center field by Ali Giordano ended the game. The dugout was hesitant to rush the field but when Giordano signaled the catch, reality kicked in for the Lady Lancers.

"I got to tell you, I wasn't breathing because I wasn't sure. I knew the ball wasn't on the ground," Lash said on the final out of the game. "The girls behind me were like 'Do we run out?' I'm like 'You can, but they've got to make the call and I really don't know who has the ball right now.' It's not something I think we planned for and practiced for, but thank God it ended up that way."

Now, the WPIAL Class 2A champions have their eyes set on the PIAA crown. Lash said the first game in the state playoffs "is the hardest game to play," adding, "Once you win a WPIAL championship or a district championship, going into that first game of the states...sometimes you're not your best. At least that's what I've seen from us the past couple of years. We're going to start tomorrow just focusing on the mental side on that about knowing we can't take anybody lightly."