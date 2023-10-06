Undefeated Texas and OU to face off in Red River Rivalry

DALLAS - Fans are getting ready for Saturday morning’s matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. It’s their final "Red River Rivalry" as members of the Big 12 conference.

The history behind the game at the State Fair of Texas dates back more than a century.

MORE: State Fair of Texas News

Fans who are heading to this year’s game will want to arrive at the park as early as possible. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. and the gates to Cotton Bowl Stadium open at 9 a.m.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Kylie Capps said the weather on Saturday will be perfect for a football game.

"It’s going to be cool. It is very rare for us to be saying that for the OU/Texas game," she said.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s around kickoff and the upper 60s at halftime. The highs Saturday afternoon will still be in the low 70s.

There will also be plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

The Longhorns come into the game ranked third. Oklahoma is ranked 12th. But both teams are still undefeated for the season.

Two former quarterbacks from both schools plan to be at the game. They both agree the history behind the rivalry is what makes the game so important.

"Something about the drive in when you're going to the state fair, you got one side that is crimson and one side that is burnt orange. It’s just you cherish the moment of this special college football rivalry. We've had good moments in the games. But it's the tradition and the culture that I think is the special part about it," said Baker Mayfield, a former OU quarterback.

"It's just a lot of history going way back to some years and to be a part of it, I know my kids are gonna enjoy it for the rest of their life 'cause we're gonna be going for the rest of ours," said Vince Young, a former Texas quarterback.

Mayfield and Young had a friendly showdown at a Dallas fast-food restaurant. They served fans of both teams at Raising Canes in Oak Cliff.

Both quarterbacks expect Saturday’s game to be a close one.