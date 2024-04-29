Undefeated starts place Howard, Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman atop first Class B region baseball standings update

Apr. 29—MITCHELL — Behind a combined 12-0 start, Howard and Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman stood atop their respective regions in the first Class B standings update provided by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association on Monday.

CKL (7-0 record, 44.857 seed points) paces Region 4, just ahead of regular contender Winner/Colome (5-1, 44.167), with Gregory County (4-2, 42.833) in third. St. Thomas More (4-1, 42.400) also has a winning record as the fourth-place team in the region. Platte-Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake (2-2, 40.000) is sixth at the tail end of a cluster of .500 teams with Rapid City Christian (3-3, 42.000) and Bennett County (2-2, 40.750).

Howard (5-0, 44.000) is one of two remaining unbeatens in Region 2, battling with second-place Madison/Chester (4-0, 41.750). Third-place Warner/Ipswich/Northwestern (3-2, 41.400) and fifth-place Sioux Valley/Estelline (4-2, 39.833) are also above .500.

A trio of undefeated teams leads Region 1, with Dakota Valley (6-0, 44.500) followed by Elk Point-Jefferson (5-0, 44.000) and Vermillion (3-0, 44.000). Parkston/Ethan/Tripp (5-2, 43.000) is fourth at the top of a cluster of Mitchell-area teams that includes Canistota/Freeman/Marion (3-2, 42.000), Bon Homme/Avon (2-1, 40.333) and Scotland/Menno (4-5, 39.556). Wagner (0-4, 33.750) is currently 12th at the bottom of the region standings.

In Region 3, perennial powerhouse Dell Rapids is tops with a class-best 10-0 record, followed by Sioux Falls Christian (6-1, 43.286) and Lennox (4-2, 41.833) a second and third. Hanson/Bridgewater-Emery (3-2, 40.200) is fourth and rounds out the programs with winning records to date in the region. McCook (2-2, 39.250) is sixth and Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney (2-3, 38.000) is ninth.

This season, the SDHSBA is introducing the power points system to determine postseason seeding. Previously, the record against region opponents was used for seeding.