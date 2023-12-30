Undefeated Milwaukee boxer Luis Feliciano to headline Florida fight card on Jan. 17

Milwaukee native Luis Feliciano will headline a fight card Jan. 17 in Florida against undefeated Mykquan Williams.

Feliciano, 30, will put his undefeated record (17-0) on the line against Connecticut's 25-year-old Mykquan Williams, who also is undefeated in professional bouts (19-0-2), on Jan. 17 in Plant City, Florida.

"This is arguably the biggest fight of my career," Feliciano said. "Because not only is Williams a good opponent, undefeated, I'm pretty sure he's just as hungry as I am for a big opportunity like this. But also this is the kind of fight that will decide how my career will go. I think you can say that because this fight catapults us to title and world title contention."

Feliciano, who grew up on Milwaukee's east side and born to Puerto Rican parents, said the fight is for a regional title with the World Boxing Association, and a win could result in landing on the top 15 or top 10 WBA rankings. The current holder of the WBA super lightweight world title is Rolando "Rolly" Romero.

Feliciano has faced an undefeated boxer for a regional title before. In 2019, he defeated Genaro Gamez via a unanimous decision and successfully defended his title later that year before taking a 2½ year hiatus due to COVID-19 and issues with past promoters.

Both Feliciano and Williams fared well against veteran boxer Clarence Booth in the last 13 months. Feliciano fought Booth at Fiserv Forum, with the support of his hometown fans, earlier this year as part of Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 4. Williams fought Booth in 2022. Both men defeated Booth via a unanimous decision.

Luis Feliciano and Clarence Booth compete in Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Boxing 143 pound weight class boxing match Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Williams and Feliciano each had a less than busy 2023. Williams' lone fight was a win via majority decision against Paulo Cesar Galdino (12-7-1) on June 9 in New York.

Feliciano signed a three-fight contract with ProBox TV, an up-and-coming digital subscription boxing service. The Jan. 17 card will air on its platform.

Although Feliciano hasn't fought since April he hopes to have a busy 2024 and contend for a belt. "First is this fight and then we start climbing up that list and then eventually get to a world title position," he said.

Feliciano, who said fighting at Fiserv Forum was a dream come true, said he hopes that all his fans in Milwaukee tune into the Jan. 17 fight. "They can expect big things from me and I'm always going to be representing the city," he said.

"This is a big fight. I'm not only doing this for myself but also doing this for my city."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Undefeated Milwaukee boxer Luis Feliciano to headline Florida event