Undefeated Maidens to play for Macy Chenevert tourney title

Nov. 18—TYLER — Two undefeated teams, Jacksonville and Rains, will clash at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals of the Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament, which is being hosted by Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler.

Jacksonville (6-0), beat Lindale, 34-31, Friday night in a semi-final affair to advance, while Rains (6-0) put away Class 4A No. 8-ranked Canton, 45-36, in its semi-final test.

The Maidens are ranked No. 10 in the current Class 4A poll.