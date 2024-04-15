Undefeated Lafayette boxer brings championship to hometown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Jessie Fletcher III may not be a household name to many, but this champion is turning heads as soon as he steps into the ring.

The Lafayette native is undefeated so far in his professional boxing career with seven wins and zero losses. Fletcher was introduced to boxing at a young age.

“We started boxing when I was eight years old,” Fletcher said. “We went to the gym. I used to box my old coach. He passed away in 2019. His name was Beau Williford. We started with him, and we’ve been training in boxing for the last 15 years now.”

All of his training paid off because on April 6 in Gadsden, Alabama Fletcher defeated Julio Sanchez by third round knockout to become the new National Boxing Association Welterweight Champion. Fletcher and the NBA knew he was ready for the pros.

“They just offered me a shot,” Fletcher said. “They said, ‘We have a vacant, a vacant spot open’. I felt right. You know, I’ve been boxing since I was 8 years old, so as soon as we was able to turn pro and step into that ring without the headgear or with small gloves, it just felt natural. It came naturally to me.”

Fletcher boxes in the welterweight weight class. Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are some big names who also box in that weight class. Fletcher said he is happy to be fighting out of Jessie Fletcher Promotions from right here in Lafayette.

“I love my home,” Fletcher said. “I love Acadiana, so it’s like being able to go out there and bring it back home and, you know, raise my kid out here. It just means everything to me.”

Fletcher’s son Jessie Fletcher IV was born on April 2, four days before his welterweight championship bout. Fletcher’s son inspires him to give his all when he is in the ring.

“He was the only thing I was thinking about before I got in that ring,” Fletcher said. “And he’s the only thing I’ve been thinking about since he was born, so right now he’s motivating me to accomplish anything.”

Jessie Fletcher Jr. is not only the 10-time Golden Glove winner’s dad but also his trainer. He is happy that his son was able to bring the welterweight championship home to Acadiana.

“He’s been number one in the amateurs since he was 16,” Jessie Fletcher Jr. said. “So like he’s done beat the best of the best and he just kind of gets overlooked. So I’m really proud that he’s able to bring the belt home and, you know, maybe they’ll start, you know, recognizing him now that he’s a real threat.”

Now what’s next for Jessie Fletcher III?

“I’m ready to get a fight out here so I can have everybody out there, everybody back home, you know, come watch, everybody come support. I feel like he’s coming and you know, there’s nothing really going to stop him”.

Jessie Fletcher III said he loves Dustin Poirier, but now Lafayette has another champion who’s hungry for more.

