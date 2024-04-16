Undefeated Harrisburg blanks Kernel softball

Apr. 15—MITCHELL — Mitchell committed six errors in the field and had only one hit in a road high school softball loss at Harrisburg 15-0 in a three-inning contest.

Harrisburg, which improved to 6-0 on the season and has scored 15.1 runs per game in that span, was kept off the scoreboard in the first inning but scored twice in the second inning and 13 times in the third frame to force an early end to the game.

Delaney Degen had the lone hit for the Kernels. Rylee Jennings took the loss with eight hits and 11 runs (10 earned) allowed in two innings with two strikeouts. Macey Linke threw the third inning but only recorded two outs, with one hit and four runs (one earned) allowed.

Harrisburg's Maleia Knutson had a three-RBI triple, while Dessa Bryant had a home run and drove in three runs. The Tigers had six extra-base hits, including three triples. Cora Payne was the winning pitcher, with one hit and five strikeouts in the three-inning appearance for the Tigers, who visit Pierre on Friday, April 19.

Mitchell's Tuesday's afternoon game at Sioux Falls Lincoln was postponed due to weather and will be made up on Friday, April 19 at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls. The Kernels (2-3) will play a home doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23 against Brookings.