Undefeated: Five area football teams have yet to lose

Oct. 3—Five area teams have maintained clean sheets through six weeks of the high school football season.

Amory, Calhoun City, Mooreville, Ripley and Vardaman all sport 6-0 records. For most of them, the formula for success has been the same: strong rushing attacks and dominant defenses.

Strength of schedule has certainly been a factor, but it hasn't been all cupcakes for these teams.

Here's a look at how each team has made it to this point unscathed.

Amory

Opponents' record: 11-23

The Panthers have a well-established identity under third-year head coach Brooks Dampeer. The tailback position vacated by four-year starter Charleston French has been capably filled by junior Emmanuel Randle, who has rushed for 857 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Amory is averaging 222.7 rushing yards per game, with 17 touchdowns on the ground. QB Braden Maranto isn't a huge threat in the passing game, but he's augmented the rushing attack with 284 yards on 43 carries.

Linebacker Nathaniel Walker (60 tackles, 5 sacks) leads a defense that's allowing 11.3 points per game. The Panthers have forced 14 turnovers and recorded 51 tackles-for-loss — that's a lot of negative plays for opposing offenses.

Calhoun City

Opponents' record: 14-21

This is the kind of Calhoun City team we used to know and love. The Wildcats are averaging 249.5 yards rushing with 23 touchdowns. Jamajah Mayes has been electric, running for 794 yards and 13 TDs on 72 carries — that's 11 yards a tote.

Calhoun City has committed only three turnovers, and the defense is allowing just 7.8 points per game. Mayes is a force on that side of the ball as well; he had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown in last week's 40-14 win over Hamilton.

This is exactly the type of ball the Wildcats played when they won a state title in 2016.

Mooreville

Opponents' record: 15-20

Mooreville is the one unbeaten that relies more on the pass than the run. That's due in large part to the play of freshman phenom Wyatt McDaniels, who's passed for 1,166 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Troopers run it well enough, though, averaging 116.2 yards per game with 12 TDs. The mobile McDaniels has been a key part of establishing that balance.

It should be noted that McDaniels suffered an injury last week, and its severity was not known at the time of this writing.

By the numbers, this is the best defense Mooreville has had since 2009. Teams are scoring just 5.8 points per game due to the play of guys like Brooks Vanlandingham (68 tackles, 11 TFL) and Seth Conley (57 tackles, 6 sacks).

The Troopers are allowing just 112.8 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry.

Ripley

Opponents' record: 20-16

Ripley has faced the toughest schedule of the five unbeatens. Four of the Tigers' wins have come by eight points or less.

Coach Perry Liles, who led Calhoun City to that championship in 2016, has established his trademark defensive style at Ripley. Opponents are averaging 15.7 points and 275 total yards per game.

With starting QB Ty Long out for the season (shoulder injury), Ripley has had to rely extra heavily on its run game. Led by Keegan Strong (706 yards, 9 TDs) and Jaylen Brooks (329 yards, 5 TDs), the Tigers are averaging 231.7 yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Vardaman

Opponents' record: 13-22

The Rams are off to their best start in 17 years. Coach Brennan Pugh deserves a lot of credit, although it certainly doesn't hurt to have an athlete like Za Pratt, who leads the way on both sides of the ball.

Pratt has rushed for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns, but it's not been a one-man show. Bentley Hamilton (317 yards, 8 TDs) has pitched in for an offense that averages 260.5 rushing yards per game with 24 TDs.

Quarterback Ethan Parker doesn't throw often, but he's effective when he does and has a QB rating of 117.9.

Defensively, Pratt has 45 tackles, while Hamilton and Rivers Bailey have 35 apiece. Vardaman is allowing 7.7 points per game.

