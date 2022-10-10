Undefeated Eagles show in win over Cardinals that they have winning blueprint | Opinion

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walked to the podium postgame and he didn’t crack a smile.

The Eagles had just concluded a gritty 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals to improve to 5-0. It’s the team’s best start since 2004 and just the third time in franchise history they began a season undefeated through five weeks.

“I personally have mixed emotions about the game itself,” Hurts said.

Hurts explained that he and the offense left opportunities out on the field. He highlighted the fourth quarter drive that resulted in a go-ahead field goal that proved to be enough to win the game.

“What could I have done more to put us in a better position,” Hurts said. “I feel like in many ways I let them down.”

The Eagles did leave opportunities on the board. They had their lowest offensive output of the season, went 2-4 in the red zone, and the defense gave up 363 total yards and the team was outscored 7-6 in the second half.

“You have to be able to fight through adversity. That’s what it comes down to, fighting through adversity. When adversity strikes, what are you gonna do? How are you gonna respond,” Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who had a career-high 10 receptions, told USA TODAY Sports.

The undefeated Eagles haven’t faced much adversity this season. Philadelphia’s 357 total yards and 20 points were both season lows.

But here’s why Hurts and Philadelphia can smile.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED FROM WEEK 5: New York, New York on the rise

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles can win in a variety of fashions because they have won the battle at line of scrimmage in each of the first five games.

"It starts upfront. When guys upfront are playing good, the team is playing good. When your good players are playing good, the team is playing good,” Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox told USA TODAY Sports. “It all just trickles down.”

It’s all trickled down to victories for Philadelphia. The Eagles entered Week 5 with a league-leading 16 sacks and were the just the sixth team since the 1970 merger to produce 10-plus rushing touchdowns through four games. Philly produced one more sack and two additional rushing touchdowns versus the Cardinals. That’s a testament to their stout play upfront on both sides of the ball.

Story continues

The NFL has undoubtedly transformed into a passing league. But the blueprint to winning all football games is winning the battle at the line of scrimmage – and that is what the Eagles have done in each of their five games.

Philadelphia has produced at least 139 rushing yards in four of their five games and the defense has 11 takeaways.

It’s not a fluke that the Eagles are 5-0 this year. They have the traditional recipe for success in the NFL -- win the battle at the line of scrimmage.

“The guys care about each other. I don’t think anyone wants to let anyone down. The way we care about each other and the way that we are willing to go out there and put it all out on the line for each other, it just makes this team so special,” Cox said to USA TODAY. “I’m not saying that because we’re 5-0. I’m saying that because I’ve been on a lot of teams. I’ve been on championship teams. When you have a locker room full of good leaders, good teammates and great people, I think that all plays as one.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia Eagles show winning formula vs. Arizona Cardinals