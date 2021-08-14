Undefeated Celtics trounce 76ers 100 – 80, likely for Las Vegas Summer League title game Tuesday

The Boston Celtics stayed undefeated in Las Vegas Summer League play with their third consecutive blowout, a 100 – 80 win over the Sin City iteration of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the exit of point guard Payton Pritchard from the team and the sidelining of floor general Yam Madar with a groin injury, the Celtics jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Boston was led by big man Zach Auguste’s 18 points and 6 rebounds (including hitting 2-of-2 3-pointers), with guard Carsen Edwards’s 16 points, 5 boards, and 7 assists close behind.

Wings Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith chipped in 13 points each as well, the latter pulling down 6 boards.

The Celtics weren’t the only team down a player of note, with Philly playing without guard Tyrese Maxey. The 76ers were led by 15 points and 6 rebounds from guard Isaiah Joe, with forward Paul Reed added 14 points and 10 boards.

Save any late unexpected surprises, Boston should play in the Summer League championship game on Tuesday night at 9 pm ET after going 4 – 0 in summer league play.

