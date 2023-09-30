Undefeated Brentwood football extends Franklin's losing streak to over 2 years but Bruins have to earn it

FRANKLIN – Gavyn Nelson didn't want to see his Brentwood Bruins be the team that allowed Franklin to snap its 21-game losing streak on Friday night. So the 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back took it upon himself to make sure that didn't happen in Brentwood's 31-17 victory.

With each tying score the Admirals earned in the second half, Nelson had the answer. His 36-yard run came on Brentwood's first play after Franklin tied the game four minutes into the second half.

His 25-yard run came on the Bruins' first play after Franklin tied it at 17 with under four minutes left in the third quarter. Nelson popped a 37-yard run that led to his 3-yard touchdown that finally gave Brentwood breathing room late in the game.

"As much as running backs get all of the credit, it was really about my offensive line and what they did," Nelson said. "They opened up the holes. I just ran through them."

Nelson ran for 168 yards in the second half and finished with 207 yards with two touchdowns to keep Brentwood unbeaten at 7-0 (3-0 in Region 6-6A). It also extended the Admirals' losing streak. Franklin (0-7, 0-3) hasn't won since Sept. 24, 2021, against McGavock.

"It's a rivalry game so it's going to be intense," Nelson said. "We also knew Franklin wasn't going to be easy. We never look at a team's record and assume anything. As soon as you do that, you lose."

Brentwood wasn't perfect. In fact the Bruins were uncharacteristically sloppy. They had three fumbles, lost two of them, and gave up three straight penalties that allowed Franklin to tie it at 17 with 3:57 left in the third. Quarterback Baylor Hayes was 12-of-18 for 107 yards and two touchdowns but threw only three times in the second half.

Brentwood played without wide receiver Matthew Manning, and Clayton Merrill sat out the entire second half after starting the game.

WEEK 7 SCORES TSSAA football scores: Week 7 Tennessee high school football scoreboard

"Both have lower body injuries," Brentwood coach Clint Finch. "We tried to let Clayton have a go in the first half and he made a couple of catches but he just couldn't go in the second half. We really need to get healthy."

Brentwood is already missing senior running back Trey Dorris. His absence the past few weeks has allowed Nelson to step into the spotlight.

"I didn't anticipate this much work coming into the season," Nelson said. "I was part of the running back rotation but things change in the course of the season and I've had to adjust to being more of a focal point. All I know is if they call my number I better be ready."

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Brentwood extends Franklin losing streak to two years