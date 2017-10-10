Undefeated Blues pose test for Rangers

The New York Rangers and Henrik Lundqvist will look to build off their first win of the season when they continue a heavy stretch of home games with a Tuesday contest against the St. Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden.

Lundqvist rebounded from allowing five goals and being pulled after one period during the Rangers' 8-5 road loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday by making 34 saves in his 64th career shutout on Sunday, a 2-0 victory against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.

"It was very important to bounce back for all of us and also the way we won the game," Lundqvist said. "This is how we have to play; you have to do every little thing right."

Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers against Montreal, his fourth goal of the season. He has scored in each of the team's first three games, including two in an opening-night loss against the Colorado Avalanche.

"There's no doubt that Mika knew we put a lot of faith in his play," Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. "We signed him to a long-term deal, and we expected him to be an impact player on the team.

"The way he has started is the way that he has to continue. He has to continue to be a force on the ice -- a difference-maker -- and that's what we expect from him."

The Rangers play nine of their first 11, and 10 of their first 13, at home.

The Blues are completing the second half of a back-to-back, as they won 3-2 in a shootout against the New York Islanders in a Monday matinee at Barclays Center.

Lundqvist is expected to start for New York while Carter Hutton, who backed up Jake Allen on Monday, was announced as St. Louis' starter after the game.

Hutton appeared in 30 games for the Blues in 2016-17, posting a 13-8-2 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .913 save-percentage.