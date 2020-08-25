Undefeated Announces Nike Kobe 5 Protro Collaboration for ‘Mamba Week’

Nike’s “Mamba Week” celebrations in honor of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant continue with a new sneaker collaboration with Undefeated.

The Los Angeles-based boutique has shared new information on its “What If?” multi-sneaker pack featuring two colorways of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro that pay homage to the events from the 1996 NBA Draft, which Bryant was selected as the 13th pick. The “Dirty Dozen” makeup wears a multicolored palette inspired by the franchises that passed up on drafting him while the “Unlucky 13” iteration pays tribute to the Charlotte Hornets team that selected him but ultimately traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers where he played 20 seasons.

The shoes feature a premium Cordura fabric on the upper that’s paired with overlays inspired by his “Black Mamba” nickname, as well as gold Swoosh branding on the sides. Capping off the look are white midsoles cushioned with responsive Zoom Air units along with translucent rubber outsoles for grip.

Some of Bryant’s notable accomplishments while playing for the Lakers include winning the NBA championship five times where he was named the Finals MVP twice, a regular-season MVP, named an NBA All-Star 18 times, and more.

The raffle for Undefeated’s Nike Kobe 5 Protro “What If?” pack is open now on Undefeated.com ahead of its Aug. 27 launch date. Retail pricing is set to $390.

In related news, Los Angeles is renaming a part of the street outside of the Staples Center to be called the Kobe Bryant Boulevard.

