UND women's basketball turns focus to NDSU game: 'There's a lot of pride on the line'

Feb. 2—GRAND FORKS — UND fifth-year guard Kacie Borowicz knows all about the Fighting Hawks' rivalry with North Dakota State.

The daughter of a former UND football player, Borowicz and her family traveled the two hours from Roseau, Minn., to Grand Forks to watch UND-NDSU games when she was growing up.

Borowicz and the Hawks got the best of NDSU for the first time in her career last season with a 82-73 home win.

"That one last year felt so good just to be like we beat them, finally," she said. "It's not the NDSU state. It's not their game all the time. I think that was really important for our program to get that win, and especially myself, just to have that confidence. Like, yeah, we've beat them before."

UND will look to build a winning streak against the Bison at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, but with a different, younger roster than last year's team.

Borowicz and fifth-year guard/forward Sammiyah Hoskin are the only returning starters from that game. Senior DJ Davis and sophomore Kiyah Hurst are the only players on the current roster who played more than five minutes against the Bison last season. Davis and Hurst combined for seven points off the bench.

Coach Mallory Bernhard doesn't think she'll need to tell her players what to expect in the game, though.

"There's a lot of pride on the line," she said. "We do have a lot of young players, and they're going to get an opportunity to get a feeling that maybe they haven't had playing in games that have a little bit more meaning.

"But you don't have to tell anyone on our team that that's our rivalry. They know it, they feel it, they went to that football game, they felt it then and they cared about it then, too. I don't think you have to ask anyone to bring it. I think the energy is going to be really high."

The Hawks enter the game 7-14 overall and 3-5 in the Summit League after a 69-53 loss to South Dakota Thursday.

NDSU, the third-best team in the Summit League, also lost Thursday to top-ranked South Dakota State. The Bison are 11-9 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

The Hawks will play the Bison twice in the final eight regular season games. UND will play at North Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 24, before ending the regular season at South Dakota State on Feb. 29 and at South Dakota on March 2.

"It's really important that we get this at home," Borowicz said. "We don't want to have to owe them one when we go to their place, because it's even harder to get a win on the road. Getting a win would be huge for us going forward."

UND holds a 22-18 edge over NDSU when the game is played in Grand Forks.

Bernhard said her staff has intensely prepared for this matchup, watching all games the Dakota schools have played this season.

"We feel like we have a great game plan, scouting reports, and we're incredibly prepared for this," she said, "because, quite frankly, we've had them circled all year long."

Who: NDSU at UND.

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

When: 1 p.m., Saturday.

TV-radio: 100.3 FM, Midco Sports.