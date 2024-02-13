UND women's basketball picks up second North Dakota commitment in 2024 class

Feb. 12—GRAND FORKS — There are no players from North Dakota on the roster for UND women's basketball this season for the first time in the Division I era.

But, next season, there will be two.

Mataeya Mathern, a small forward from Edgeley, verbally committed to UND Feb. 4, the day after the Fighting Hawks hosted North Dakota State at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Mathern was in the crowd for the rivalry game after getting a tour of campus and talking with coach Mallory Bernhard and her staff. Mathern quickly knew that UND was the best fit for her.

"The coaches ... they made me feel like they cared," she said. "It just felt right. It felt like home. It's exciting to be able to play for my home state because I care a lot about North Dakota."

Mathern

joins Jocelyn Schiller

as the North Dakota natives in UND's 2024 class. Mathern led Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier to a fifth-place finish in the 2023 state tournament and was named to the all-state second team and the NDHSAA Class B All-Tournament team.

She averaged 18.1 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game and had 74 assists, 21 blocks and 148 steals her junior season.

Mathern's Rebels team is 17-4 heading into the title game in the 2024 Division B District 2 girls basketball tournament Monday night, Feb. 12.

She visited UND for the first time in November before the Hawks' home opener against Grand Canyon.

"I really liked coach Mallory's view on stuff," she said. "You could feel the intensity that she had when she was running the practice."

The 5-foot-11 Mathern said she focuses heavily on defense, something that will fit well with Bernhard's blue collar style of play.

"Getting steals and just creating opportunities for your other teammates, and forcing them to turn over the ball," she said. "Defense is my favorite part."

UND's 2024 class includes Mathern, Schiller and

Skyler Volmer

, an all-state guard from South Dakota. The trio will join UND after the Hawks lose star guard Kacie Borowicz, forward Sammiyah Hoskin and center Destinee Oberg.

"I'm excited just to get to meet them and play with them," Mathern said, "and put in the work so we can get better together."