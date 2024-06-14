UND women's basketball adds Canadian guard to freshman class

Jun. 14—GRAND FORKS — The UND women's basketball program has added another Canadian guard to the 2024 freshman class.

Sydney Piekny of Fenwick, Ontario, will join a freshman class that includes Jocelyn Schiller, Mataeya Mathern, Skyler Volmer and Toronto's Anaiyah Fletcher.

Piekny will be the seventh Canadian on UND's 2024-2025 roster.

"We are very excited about Sydney choosing to be a Hawk," said Bernhard. "Her length and ability to shoot the three will be a great asset to our team, and she comes from a very good program with great coaching and has a college-ready level understanding of the game."

Piekny played on the U16 and U17 Kia Nurse Elite AAU team, the only Nike Elite team in Canada, like former UND guard Allie McCarthy.

Piekny started every game for Niagara Prep this season, and was the team's second leading scorer with 11.9 points per game.

She scored in double figures in the final five games, averaging 16.6 points in that period.

Piekny was 17-for-39 from three over her final five games of the year.

She totaled 33 offensive rebounds this season.

Piekny will join a Fighting Hawks team that finished 9-21 overall and 5-11 in Summit League play last season.

Earlier Thursday, Bernhard finalized her coaching staff for the season. Former

director of basketball operations Alex Kladis

was elevated to assistant coach, joining Andi Gayner, a

former Mayville State player and assistant

.

Former

Mayville State coach Dennis Hutter

was named UND's associate head coach in March.