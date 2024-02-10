UND using bye week to regain health

Feb. 9—GRAND FORKS — UND has been using every healthy forward in the lineup the last two weekends.

Injuries to Hunter Johannes and Carson Albrecht, coupled with Michael Emerson's departure for junior hockey, have left the Fighting Hawks with 12 available forwards.

UND is off this weekend and is hoping that number will increase ahead of next week's trip to Colorado College.

"It's just making sure we do the right things to stay sharp, even though we have an open weekend," UND coach Brad Berry said. "(The break) comes at a good time, I firmly believe. We have a couple guys out of our lineup. There's a good chance to get one of them back, hopefully two, but maybe one. But it's also to get the gas back in the tank, the energy level back up. We want to push the last four weeks going into playoffs here with a lot of energy."

Albrecht returned to practice Wednesday.

The senior forward has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury.

"He looked good out there," Berry said. "He's trending in the right direction (to play against Colorado College)."

Johannes has not yet returned to practice.

The fifth-year senior, who has been playing left wing on UND's top line, has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury.

"We'll see if we can get him out on the ice (next week) and go from there," Berry said.

Without Johannes and Albrecht, it has elevated the roles of Griffin Ness and Dane Montgomery. They've helped the Fighting Hawks go 4-0 in that span with sweeps of Denver in Grand Forks and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

UND now sits in first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, seven points ahead of St. Cloud State. It also is No. 3 in the Pairwise Rankings and No. 2 in the national polls.

The Fighting Hawks (20-6-2) took extra days off this week.

"It's a maintaince and active recovery week," Berry said.

The players had Monday and Tuesday on their own. Most of them participated in community events, like playing sled hockey with Hope Inc., or practicing with termites in town.

Berry said working on academics also was part of the bye week.

UND skated Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The players will have Saturday and Sunday off before returning to a regular game week Monday.

"It's just taking care of the body," UND defenseman Logan Britt said. "We've still got two important games coming up against CC."

The Fighting Hawks will travel to Colorado Springs on Thursday ahead of their two-game set against Colorado College.

It will be the second meeting between the teams this season. Colorado College won a pair of 3-2 overtime games in Grand Forks in December.

"You definitely have a little bit of a chip on your shoulder, for sure, after they beat us in our barn," Britt said. "It's going to be a great weekend. I know it's going to be two dogfights for sure. We're definitely excited to go out there."