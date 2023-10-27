UND unsure what to expect at quarterback for Indiana State

Oct. 27—GRAND FORKS — Heading into the 2023 season, Indiana State appeared to be set for the future at quarterback with Missouri Valley Football Conference Freshman of the Year Cade Chambers.

Yet when the Sycamores come to Grand Forks for the first time in school history, Indiana State could be utilizing any of the four quarterbacks with experience this season.

No. 15 UND, 4-3 and coming off a letdown performance at Northern Iowa, will try to right the ship at home against winless Indiana State, a team that has been shut out offensively in four of the team's seven games this year. The Fighting Hawks and Sycamores kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alerus Center.

The Sycamores may be 0-7, but ISU has been a headache for at least two of the 2023 breakout MVFC teams (South Dakota, Northern Iowa). USD was tied with Indiana State 3-3 at the half last week in Terre Haute, while UNI needed an interception in the late moments to hold off a potential game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

Still, it's the passing offense that has kept Indiana State from success in 2023. The passing offense ranks 113th in the country, the number of passes intercepted ranks 118th in the country, the red zone offense is 119th, the turnover margin is 119th and the scoring offense is 121st. These rankings are among the 122 teams ranked in the FCS.

A year ago, Chambers received 59 out of a total of 66 possible points on his way to becoming the first Indiana State player in program history to receive the MVFC Freshman of the Year honor, an award that dates back to 1999.

Chambers, of Maryville, Tenn., was the only MVFC player to be named to the Jerry Rice Watch List. He finished with 938 passing yards and added 111 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Chambers has battled injuries throughout his career. He was hurt in the first quarter of UND's blowout win in Terre Haute in 2022. Last week against USD, Chambers played the first half before sitting out the second half due to what was assumed to be an injury, although Sycamores coach Curt Mallory didn't provide any details in his postgame press conference or this week's pregame press conference.

"I think we'll anticipate they'll all play," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "They did play a couple of them against us last year, and they have another who primarily runs. The top two on the depth chart are talented — big guys with strong arms."

Schweigert said he was impressed with the Sycamores' offense last week but Indiana State just didn't finish drives.

"That changes in a hurry if they get in the end zone," Schweigert said.

Chambers has played in four games this year, completing 65.9 percent of his passes for 589 yards and two touchdowns.

Freshman Elijah Owens, who played in the second half against USD, has played in three games. He has a 44.1 completion percentage with 197 yards and one touchdown.

Gavin Screws, who played in Chambers' absence much of UND's big win over Indiana State in 2022, has played in two games this season. He's 13-for-26 for 116 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Evan Olaes, who played some against UND in Terre Haute in 2022, has played in five games as a change-of-pace quarterback. He's 3-for-11 passing for 21 yards and three interceptions. But he's the team's fourth-leading rusher with 26 carries for 89 yards.

Who: Indiana State at No. 15 UND

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alerus Center

Records: ISU 0-7, UND 4-3

TV: Midco Sports 2

Streaming: ESPN-Plus

Radio: 96.1 FM