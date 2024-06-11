UND tennis player named to Davis Cup team

Jun. 10—GRAND FORKS — Jerall Yasin is headed to play in the Davis Cup.

The UND sophomore men's tennis player is one of six players selected to represent Singapore in the longstanding international team tennis event.

This is the second-straight year Yasin has been selected to participate.

Last year, Singapore earned a promotion from Group IV to Group III.

Singapore will participate in the Asia/Oceania Group III from June 10-15 in Amman, Jordan. The competition features two pools of five teams. The winner of each pool advances to the World Group II Playoffs in February 2025. The second-place teams in each group will play a promotion playoff to join the group winners in advancing.

Singapore will open against Indonesia on June 11. The other teams in Singapore's group are Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Last year, Singapore finished second with a 2-1 record in round-robin play. It defeated Kuwait in a playoff. Yasin won a pair of doubles matches for Singapore.

As a freshman at UND, Yasin saw limited action, going 2-1 in doubles and 1-1 in singles.

The Fighting Hawks graduated a large senior class and Yasin was thrust up in the lineup as high as No. 1 doubles and No. 2 singles this season. He finished 7-9 in doubles and 4-17 in singles.