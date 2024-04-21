UND sweeps doubleheader against NDSU with late runs

Apr. 20—GRAND FORKS — By the time Mariah Peters came to the plate in the sixth inning, UND had already left 11 runners on base.

"I was really just looking for a pitch I could hit hard," Peters said.

With UND trailing North Dakota State by two runs in the bottom of the sixth, the bases loaded, two outs and a 2-2 count, Peters got that pitch.

The West Fargo High grad drove it deep into center field, clearing the bases and putting UND in front for the first time Saturday afternoon, 5-4.

The Fighting Hawks closed it out, won Game 2 on another sixth-inning, two-out tiebreaking hit and swept rival North Dakota State in a doubleheader at Apollo Park.

"We've been snakebit late in games," UND coach Jordan Stevens said. "To see our club come through in late situations is a big step forward for us. We haven't seen too much of that. To do that against them, it's a good day and makes it feel like things are turning in the right direction."

Peters said she knew off the bat her drive had a chance to clear the bases.

"It felt good," she said. "It's been a grind this year, so to be able to make good contact with the ball felt good, and being able to drive in the runs and put us on top felt good."

It was the third hit of the game for Peters.

"She's been having great at-bats lately," Stevens said. "She put a heck of a good swing on it in a big spot. We had so many runners on base in the game. To finally come through with the late one was big."

Pitcher Jackie Albrecht threw a complete game, striking out eight. She recorded her 300th-career strikeout in the top of the fourth inning.

Not much offense was needed in Game 2.

UND pitcher Makaela Carr threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout as the Fighting Hawks won 1-0.

"My ball was moving, my curve was really spinning," Carr said. "The team kept their energy high. I just kept on pounding the zone and we kept getting out of each and every inning."

Once again, UND got a big hit with two outs in the sixth.

Catcher Cassie Castaneda singled with runners on first and second, driving in Olivia Dick.

Castaneda went 5-for-7 on the day.

Carr finished off the victory by striking out the last two Bison hitters.

"Makaela threw a heck of a game," Stevens said. "They're a really tough offense to fight against. They've got so many weapons. You can't put their kids on base, especially their fast kids. She threw a great game for us.

"She was hitting her spots. She had great command. She was able to find the zone early and get them to chase a little bit, trying not to throw too many in the middle. She did a really good job controlling the corners."

UND (11-36) concludes its series against NDSU (16-30) at 1 p.m. Sunday.