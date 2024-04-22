UND softball sweeps NDSU in three-game series

Apr. 21—GRAND FORKS — The UND softball team picked the right time to earn its first series sweep of the season.

The Fighting Hawks beat North Dakota State 4-0 on Sunday afternoon, completing the three-game sweep of the Bison at Oxford Sports Complex.

"Happy for our girls with the way we played this weekend," UND coach Jordan Stevens said. "To come out and close it down, and it's always tough in the third game against a quality ballclub, but we played well."

UND pitcher Jackie Albrecht threw her second complete game of the weekend and allowed only three hits.

"She had great command," Stevens said. "She changed both sides of the plate."

All of UND's runs came in the bottom of the first inning as Johanna Rodriguez and Izzy Haslett hit one-out singles and then Taya Hopfauf reached on an error to lead the bases. Cassie Castaneda followed with a sacrifice fly to score Rodriguez. Castaneda, a senior catcher from Tucson, Ariz., finished the weekend 5-for-7 with two RBIs and two runs.

Katelyn Neumayer, a sophomore from Lincoln, Neb., then cleared the bases with a three-run homer over the centerfield fence. It was Neumayer's tea-leading third homer of the season.

Both teams escaped jams in the middle of he game as NDSU got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third. In the top of the fourth, Albrecht had runners on first and second with one out but forced a flyout and groundout to end the inning.

From there, both Albrecht and Bison reliever Madison Wihlm controlled the game — neither surrendering a hit in the final three innings of the game.

"When you see hitters, three, four — and as the years go on, 20 times — you have to be able to mix things up because they know what's coming," Albrecht said.

UND extended its win streak over NDSU to four games — the longest winning streak against the Bison since winning five in a row over two seasons spanning from 1994 to 1995.

UND, which improved to 12-36, now plays Minnesota Crookston on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Grand Forks, followed by a home series against Omaha.

"We have to recoup and be ready for Wednesday," Stevens said. "We know (Omaha) pitching will be a challenge. They're going to be tough."