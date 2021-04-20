UND running back Otis Weah named finalist for Walter Payton Award

Apr. 19—UND sophomore running back Otis Weah has been selected as a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Weah is one of 16 finalists. Weah is one of two sophomores on the list of mostly upperclassmen.

On the season, Weah has 76 carries for 570 yards and seven touchdowns in five games. He also has an average of 7.5 yards per carry.

Weah has ran for at least 88 yards in all five games this season, with a high of 163 in a victory over South Dakota.

A 40-member national media panel will select the winner, to be announced May 15.

Other Payton Award finalists include James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese, Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Sacred Heart running back Julius Chestnut, Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat, Monmouth running back Juwon Farri, Alabama A&M quarterback Aqeel Glass, VMI wide receiver Jakob Herres, ETSU running back Quay Holmes, Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson, Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley, Delaware running back Dejoun Lee, Presbyterian wide receiver Keith Pearson, South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr., Samford quarterback Liam Welch and Austin Peay wide receiver DeAngelo Wilson.