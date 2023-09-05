UND running back Gaven Ziebarth making a case for bigger role

Sep. 4—GRAND FORKS — The UND football program spent the offseason searching far and wide for a replacement to 2022 standout running back Tyler Hoosman.

The Fighting Hawks recruited Northern Michigan transfer Tyshon King, who elected to play at Youngstown State.

Then, UND went after Julius Davis, a dropdown transfer from Wisconsin. Davis elected to play at Montana State.

In the end, perhaps UND's search for a physical running back to replace Hoosman was sitting in-house.

Gaven Ziebarth, a sophomore from Cambridge, Minn., made his case for a larger role in UND's offense during a 55-7 win over Drake in Week 1 at the Alerus Center.

The No. 17-ranked Fighting Hawks now host Northern Arizona on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Potato Bowl at the Alerus Center.

Ziebarth, a strong 6-foot and 205 pounds, showed he has the speed to accompany the power when he went 79 yards for a touchdown to start the second half for UND.

Ziebarth said he didn't worry much about UND's recruiting efforts and focused on himself this offseason.

"Whoever they bring in and helps the team, you have to do what you have to do," Ziebarth said.

Against Drake, Ziebarth finished with 112 yards on seven carries.

"I think I showed the coaches and gave them confidence in myself," Ziebarth said. "It's tough when you have a guy like me who hasn't played at all; I think they had questions. I was able, in all aspects, blocking and running, I was able to do a good job. But this week against NAU, it's going to be tough, and I'll have to do the same thing this week."

Ziebarth said he took care of his body this offseason and took to the coaching of new running backs coach Donnell Kirkwood Jr.

"I took the little things more serious, getting my body right," Ziebarth said. "I kept track of what I eat. I took weights serious. I took coaching, and that was a big thing for me. Kirkwood has done a good job helping me out and gaining confidence."

Ziebarth, who had UND's fifth-longest run in the Division I era, credited the wide receivers blocking down field on his touchdown run.

"Jack Wright blocked two guys on the edge, and it set me loose to the sideline," Ziebarth said. "It's the difference between a 12-yard gain and taking one 80 yards."

Ziebarth rarely saw the field in 2022, but the Drake game was his second big game of his career. Ziebarth ran 15 times for 110 yards as a freshman in 2021 against Western Illinois when UND's running back group was hit with injuries.

"We challenged him to really practice hard and stay downhill," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "Until you get out there and do it on the field, we don't know what guys are going to do. He handled that situation well. He took advantage of his opportunity, and that's what I'm most proud of.

"We know we're going to need more than one running back. We want to run the football. When we run effectively, that opens all types of things on offense."