UND quarterback Tommy Schuster enters transfer portal

Nov. 29—GRAND FORKS — UND football's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and touchdown passes is looking for a new home.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster, who has started for the Fighting Hawks for more than four seasons, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Schuster has one season of eligibility remaining. He played in fewer than four games when he was thrust into action as a true freshman, protecting his redshirt status, while he also played during the 2020-21 season that the NCAA has granted a free season of eligibility due to the impact of COVID-19.

The 6-foot Macomb, Mich., native threw for more than 2,200 yards in 2023 on 208-for-294 passing with five interceptions to 19 touchdown passes.

In 2023, Schuster thrived at times — throwing for a combined nine touchdowns in back-to-back weeks against Indiana State and Murray State.

Schuster and UND's offense also struggled against the top defenses on the schedule, offensively shut out at Northern Iowa and at South Dakota. In a first-round home playoff loss to Sacramento State last Saturday, Schuster was 11-for-17 for 137 yards and was sacked four times in the second half.

Schuster's production took off in Grand Forks after a humble beginning. The Hawks recruited Schuster after a long previous commitment from Cedric Case of Lincoln, Neb., was flipped right before signing day. UND then courted Schuster, who had no Division I offers despite a strong showing in leading Chippewa Valley to a Michigan state championship as a senior.

Schuster's departure leaves UND with two heralded quarterback prospects to compete for the starting job during spring ball.

Moorhead product Trey Feeney, a former Minnesota high school player of the year, played late in seven games in 2023. Feeney, a 6-foot-3 sophomore left-hander and the son of former North Dakota State star Kevin Feeney, was 15-for-20 this year for 217 yards and a touchdown.

UND often traveled true freshman Jerry Kaminski on road trips in 2023 — a sign a young player is being groomed for a future important role. The Hawks also traveled Feeney as a rookie for the same reason.

Kaminski was the 2022 Wisconsin high school offensive player of the year. The 6-2 right-hander threw for 2,785 yards and 40 touchdowns as a senior in Sun Prairie, Wis.

Quarterback Simon Romfo, a product of Langdon-Edmore-Munich, also traveled with UND as a backup quarterback and holder on special teams. Romfo, a 5-11 sophomore, scored two rushing touchdowns against Western Illinois.

UND offensive lineman Easton Kilty entered the transfer portal on Monday and has received offers from Texas Tech, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Boston College, among others.