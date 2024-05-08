UND picks up commitment from MJHL leading scorer Dalton Andrew

May 7—GRAND FORKS — UND has likely made its final addition to the 2024-25 roster.

Dalton Andrew of the Winkler Flyers in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League has given a verbal commitment to play at UND beginning this fall.

Andrew led the MJHL in goals (43) and points (82) last season. He played in 54 regular-season games.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound right-shot forward had 14 points in 15 playoff games, helping Winkler win the MJHL title.

Andrew, of Brandon, Man., had been planning to play at Acadia — a Canadian college based in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. But he will instead head to Grand Forks.

"I believe it's the best spot to develop my game and move me to the next level," Andrew told the Flyers' website. "UND is one of the best organizations in all of college hockey. They have a great coaching staff, unbelievable facilities, a great winning track record. They've proven every year that they develop players and get them to the next level. For me, this is a childhood dream come true to play for the University of North Dakota."

Former NHL defenseman Justin Falk coached Andrew in Winkler.

"Dalton has shown a high level of growth — not only this season, but yearly throughout his entire three years in Winkler," Falk told Winker's website. "He continually shows commitment to his off-ice and on-ice training during all parts of the year, especially during Christmas breaks to ensure his game would continue to rise throughout the season.

"He has been receptive to the coaching and teaching that would help develop his individual game and prepare him as a person and player for the high level of hockey coming next season."

UND is getting close to having its roster set for next season.

Its three goaltenders are set: senior Arizona State transfer T.J. Semptimphelter, sophomore Hobie Hedquist and junior Kaleb Johnson.

It has eight defensemen lined up, which is the traditional number UND carries.

They are junior Bennett Zmolek, sophomore Jake Livanavage, sophomore Abram Wiebe, sophomore Tanner Komzak, sophomore Alaska transfer Caleb MacDonald, freshman E.J. Emery, freshman Andrew Strathmann and freshman Jayden Jubenvill.

UND traditionally carries 15 forwards.

The Fighting Hawks return nine up front: senior Louis Jamernik V, senior Cameron Berg, senior Jackson Kunz, senior Jake Schmaltz, junior Dane Montgomery, junior Ben Strinden, junior Dylan James, junior Owen McLaughlin and sophomore Jayden Perron. They're bringing in one transfer in senior Carter Wilkie from RIT.

UND is guaranteed to bring in four freshman forwards — Sacha Boisvert, Mac Swanson, Cody Croal and Dalton Andrew. Boisvert and Swanson starred in the United States Hockey League, while Croal and Andrew age out of junior hockey.

The Fighting Hawks will likely bring in Cade Littler from Penticton in the British Columbia Junior Hockey League. They'll also have to decide whether to bring in David Klee from Muskegon in the USHL or send him back to juniors for one more season.

Once final decisions have been made on Littler and Klee, UND will be set for 2024-25.