UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund found his creative inspirations at home

Sep. 15—GRAND FORKS — Danny Freund grew up with his dad Bob, a hall of fame high school coach in Wisconsin, recording his favorite creative offensive plays on VHS tapes while riding an exercise bike in the family basement in Kenosha.

Freund's St. Joseph's High School ran a bubble screen called Purdue because that's what Drew Brees was doing on Saturdays. They ran a tight-end screen called Michigan because that's what the Wolverines were running in Ann Arbor.

The access to video and the ability to share quickly has changed the Freund family's play-gathering process from Bob to Danny but the principles remain.

"It's still similar to what we're doing today, but now it's all on Twitter," Danny said.

Freund, in his fifth season as offensive coordinator, is the creative mind and play-caller behind UND's No. 1-ranked offense in the FCS through two weeks.

The Fighting Hawks, who play at Boise State at 11 a.m. Saturday on FS1, are averaging an FCS-best 550 yards per game after playing Drake and Northern Arizona. The Hawks rank No. 2 in scoring offense at 46 points per game.

Against Drake, UND wide receiver Bo Belquist had the No. 3 play of the day on ESPN when he scored after a reverse flea-flicker with a wide receiver screen.

The play had the ESPN announcers laughing as they described the action.

Against Northern Arizona, UND tight end Quincy Vaughn scored two rushing touchdowns. After UND's first touchdown, the Fighting Hawks came out in a swinging gate formation with three one-time quarterbacks on the field.

Freund credits his dad and his personality for his reputation as a creative play-caller.

"High school coaches are the most creative because they don't pick their roster," Danny said. "My sophomore year of high school, we had a big offensive line and our running back went to Northern Illinois, and we led the state in rushing. The next year we lost all the offensive line, and we went four wide and broke all these records passing."

At UND, Freund said one of the biggest keys to successfully running non-traditional plays is getting belief from the players.

"Everyone has cool plays and everyone runs the same stuff but it's about getting guys to believe and motivated and have confidence it's going to work," Freund said. "Being unpredictable is what makes a good offensive coordinator. It's not only what plays you're running but it's when to call them and the feel for when it's right to use them."

Freund gathers plays from social media, live from his television and while talking with other coaches in the offseason.

"The access to Twitter and Youtube and we have access to so much video," Freund said. "When we get to the office Sunday and Monday and gameplan, you watch film of your opponent and you might see a defense they put out there and you think this wrinkle might work. This defender jumped this or they play this that way. It can be instinct. It's understanding who you're playing and how they might react to something and anticipating if it'll work."

Freund credits a heady quarterback like UND veteran starter Tommy Schuster, who's willing to throw the ball away if a play goes awry.

"Having a QB like Tommy really helps because there are plenty called that aren't going to work, and he won't make you look dumb," Freund said. "People don't understand some of the best plays he makes are the ones that don't gain any yards. It's being a smart football player. When you have a smart football player who understands what a coordinator is going to do, you can call those plays."

UND also has access to other video systems like Pro Football Focus, DVSport or EXOS.

The Fighting Hawks' young coaching staff, such as graduate assistant Joe Seymour, loads video into these systems to consume.

"Joe Seymour does an awesome job finding video," Freund said. "He finds NFL, college and games of any level."

Narrowing down plays into what players can handle in a given week is the next challenge.

"You almost have too much information," Freund said. "What fits what we do? That's the biggest thing. What can we learn on a Tuesday and Wednesday. We like going into every week with three to five trick plays and if we run them we run them. Maybe hold it over and we keep in our back pocket. Sometimes we run one and put it on the shelf for years later. At the end of the day, they have to prepare for that stuff. It makes them have to draw it up at practice and takes some focus away."

Who: UND at Boise State.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Boise, Idaho.

TV: FS1

Records: UND 2-0, Boise State 0-2.

FBS background: UND last beat an FBS opponent in 2015 at Wyoming.