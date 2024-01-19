UND names Grand Forks native Jake Landry as offensive coordinator

Jan. 18—GRAND FORKS — A former UND quarterback will still be calling offensive plays for the Fighting Hawks.

UND named Grand Forks native Jake Landry as offensive coordinator on Thursday, replacing former UND quarterback

Danny Freund, who left Grand Forks to be co-offensive coordinator at South Dakota State

.

"I think being from Grand Forks and playing at UND, UND has always been a special place for me," Landry said. "To have a chance to come back to my alma mater, 13 years later, it's crazy how life can come full circle."

Landry turns 36 on Friday. On his 18th birthday in 2006, Landry committed to former coach Dale Lennon to play for the then-Fighting Sioux.

"The Missouri Valley has a lot of eyeballs on it around college football right now," said Landry, who was also recruited in high school by UND head coach Bubba Schweigert, then at Minnesota Duluth. "To work at my alma mater in the best FCS conference is something I'm fired up about."

Landry returns to UND with a wide range of experience at multiple levels and coaching multiple positions.

Landry spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at St. Thomas, an FCS member in St. Paul of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.

St. Thomas went 8-3 last season and was 7-1 in the Pioneer League.

Prior to joining St. Thomas, Landry spent time as a position coach at Temple and Northern Illinois under former UND offensive line coach Rod Carey, who was let go at Temple after the 2021 season and is now the offensive coordinator at Indiana.

In his first season at St. Thomas, Landry led an offense that finished first in the Pioneer League with 32.6 points per game and was fourth in yards per game at 378. In 2023, St. Thomas was fourth in the Pioneer in scoring offense (24.1 points per game).

In 2021, the Tommies' offense ranked 11th in the FCS in third-down conversion (48.2 percent) and 21st in the FCS in rushing yards per game (200.2).

Prior to serving as the quarterback coach for Temple in 2021, Landry was the running back coach at Northern Illinois in 2018. NIU won the MAC Championship in 2018.

Before going back to NIU, Landry spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin-La Crosse.

At UWL, Landry was the 2017 WIAC Co-Assistant Coach of the Year in 2017 after UWL went 8-2 for its most wins since 2006.

In Landry's first stint at NIU, he coached quarterbacks (2013, 2015) and linebackers (2014). NIU went to the MAC Championship game all three seasons.

Prior to his time at NIU, Landry spent two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Minnesota-Duluth.

Landry's recruiting background is vast. While at St. Thomas and Wisconsin-La Crosse, Landry recruited Illinois. When at Northern Illinois, he recruited Kansas City and St. Louis. At Temple, he had New Jersey.

Landry played quarterback at UND from 2007-10. He was the team's starting quarterback and team captain the final two seasons.

A member of Grand Forks Central's Athletics Hall of Fame, Landry was a three-sport athlete for the Knights. He was a key member of two state championship teams (2005 football and 2006 baseball). He was an all-state quarterback as a senior and the most valuable player of the 2006 state baseball tournament. He was also all-state in basketball.

Landry's UND career started by filling in for Freund. In the 2007 NCAA Division II second-round playoff game at No. 1 and unbeaten Grand Valley State, Freund suffered a collarbone injury in the first half and the freshman Landry, who injured his meniscus in a practice just days before, gutted out a second-half performance that ended just short in a 21-14 loss.

Landry ranks fourth all-time in UND's Division I era with 3,373 career passing yards. He's also fourth in touchdown passes with 24.

Freund was UND's offensive coordinator for the previous five seasons. The Hawks were 7-5 in 2023, falling to Sacramento State in the Alerus Center in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

UND faces a challenging 12-game schedule in 2024. The Hawks open against Iowa State and will play three of the four national FCS semifinalists in Montana, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

The Hawks are expected to open spring ball in late February.

Landry said his coaching career under Carey has influenced his offensive style. He couldn't say whether his offense would be a departure from Freund's, as he hasn't been able to watch much of UND in recent years.

"I think you win football games by winning the line of scrimmage," Landry said. "Rod has had a huge impact on me as an offensive line guy. Running the football has been instilled in me, whether that's the quarterback, a wide receiver or the running back. You have to run the football to win football games. It'll start up front. I'm excited to work with (UND offensive line coach) Joe Pawlak, but I also think you need to get your playmakers the football and as many touches as you can.

"Being a quarterback guy, I think it's about how we make the game as easy as we can. Both of my parents were teachers, and I take great pride in being a teacher so the guys can execute it. We want explosive plays and we want to limit negative plays. I hate giving up sacks. Moving the pocket will be important, whether that's sprints, naked, boots ... we don't want defenses knowing where the quarterback is dropping back."