UND men's, women's basketball playing in Bismarck for first time since 2007

Jun. 12—GRAND FORKS — The UND men's and women's basketball teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Bismarck this season.

The non-conference games will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Bismarck Event Center, which seats approximately 10,100. The men's team will play Dickinson State first at 5 p.m. with the women tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

The Fighting Hawks, who are calling this event the Capital City Classic, hope to turn this into a recurring trip against different opponents.

"We look forward to playing in Bismarck for the first time in close to 20 years," said UND athletic director Bill Chaves. "Basketball non-conference scheduling is not an easy puzzle to put together, but I appreciate our two programs working together to bring UND to our capital city. This is certainly something we have been wanting to do for a while so seeing it come to fruition is very exciting. This is something that may not occur annually but something we want to do on a more frequent basis moving forward."

Ticket prices will start at $20 for reserved seats and will include admission to both games. Admission will be free for all college students with valid IDs, and all UND Junior Champions can also attend at no cost.

The game will be a homecoming for junior guard Treysen Eaglestaff, who played at Bismarck High, and Bismarck Century graduates Ryan Erikson and Anthony Doppler.

The women's program last played in Bismarck Dec. 5, 2006, against the University of Mary. The men's final trip was Dec. 4, 2007, to play UMary.

Both programs are 7-0 all-time against Dickinson State. The women's team last played the Blue Hawks Dec. 2, 2014, at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The men last hosted Dickinson State 17 days later.

UND men's basketball's non-conference schedule is taking shape. The Hawks, one week after the Bismarck doubleheader, will

travel to Notre Dame

to play the Fighting Irish on Nov. 19, 2024, at the Purcell Pavilion.

UND will host

Devils Lake native Grant Nelson and Alabama

at the Betty on Dec. 18, 2024.