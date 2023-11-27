UND men's basketball wins fifth in a row in topping Eastern Michigan

Nov. 26—CONWAY, Ark. — The UND men's basketball team is on a roll.

The Fighting Hawks won a fifth-straight game with a 72-70 win over Eastern Michigan at the Central Arkansas Classic on Sunday.

It's UND's first five-game win streak since February 2017.

Tsotne Tsartsidze notched his fifth career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Treysen Eaglestaff led the Hawks with 22 points, the second Fighting Hawk to have back-to-back 20-plus point games this season.

In a reversal from Saturday, the Fighting Hawks got out to a fast start in this game; leading by as many as nine in the opening 10 minutes.

UND never trailed in the first half, and both teams shot an identical 12-29 from the floor in the first 20 minutes. Despite a late run from EMU, UND took a 34-32 edge into the halftime break.

Amar Kuljuhovic, who was making his first UND start, got the first basket of the second half, but from there momentum swung to the side of the Eagles, who built up their largest lead at nine points with 12:27 left.

After the media timeout, Tsartsidze hit from 3-point land to make make it a six-point game, the start of a 7-0 run that got UND back within two points.

While EMU held the lead most of the second half, with 1:18 to go Eaglestaff went 3-for-3 from the foul line to give UND a 69-67 edge.

With 19 seconds left, B.J. Omot hit two foul shots to extend the UND lead to four.

A late 3-pointer brought EMU back within one, but Brady Danielson hit a foul shot late to make it a two-point game and UND hung on for the win.

The foul line was a big advantage for the Fighting Hawks, who went 21-29 from the line. EMU went 8-14.

The Fighting Hawks will return home to take on Concordia (Minn.) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Betty.